Hey, Honey

Guests soften up to the treatment from the first encounter, returning to sample its transportive scents and skin-smoothing benefits again and again.

Paradise begins by stepping into the couple’s spa suite and losing yourselves to the clock. For 120 blissful minutes, you’ll find yourselves floating on a honey cloud as wafts of coconut fill the air and your skin transforms from dry and needy to supple and nourished. Coconut milk infused with Fiji honey is formulated to heal, quench, and hydrate the skin from start to finish.

Extracts from coconut and mango flowers rise from the warm milk-and-honey soak while you relax in a tub for two. Next, you’ll glide across the room to the tables where an exfoliation of coconut sugar scrub awaits, renewing your skin, sloughing away dead cells, and making way for a softer, smoother you. When you rinse off the scrub, its residual oils remain, absorbing into the skin with the honey-infused coconut oil of your hydrating massage. Heated stones work to loosen muscles and melt stress away.

All the while, the fragrance— a classic union of two familiar scents—is warm and comforting. Afterward, it’s easy to agree: This service might become a regular treat to yourselves, a gift of time together and self-care that makes a sweet pick-me-up any time of year.

To prolong your spa day, ease into everything Sunstone Spa has to offer. Consider an add-on session in the new halotherapy booth, where micro ions of salt clear your head and improve your breathing, sleep, and any symptoms of allergies or asthma. Lounge pre- or post-service in the co-ed relaxation room or take a dip in the co-ed pool. If you slip away to experience the grounding chairs, steam room, and sauna in the men’s and women’s lounges, rendezvous later under a private cabana in the courtyard, where a Whirlpool and singing bowls encourage further unwinding and complete the meditative space.

Just like the irresistible taste of an exceptional honey, the Milk and Honey Retreat leaves you wanting to experience it again. Re-create the experience at home with products from Sunstone’s boutique. The Coconut Milk and Honey Bath Soak, Sugar Scrub, Hydrating Lotion, Nourishing Oil, and Body Butter all embody the popular treatment. If the promise of consistently soft skin doesn’t entice you, the fragrance will. The scent of pure relaxation is an instant vacation to the tropics, the desert, or wherever you envision your personal retreat to a land of milk and honey.

When You Go

Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage

32250 Bob Hope Drive

760-202-2121

Open daily 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

hotwatercasino.com