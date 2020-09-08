Elite Company

Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage, has earned a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award and will be showcased with other 2021 honorees on ForbesTravelGuide.com.
Forbes Travel Guide, the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, recently offered a sneak peek at select winners from its upcoming 2021 annual Star Awards.
The Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage was recently bestowed Forbes Travel Guide 2020 Four-Star Awards in Febrary for its luxurious resort hotel, the holistically indulgent Sunstone Spa, and the exclusive The Steakhouse.
Forbes Travel Guide is adding to its prestigious award recipients list by revealing some 2021 winners early to provide getaway inspiration as travel picks up. The early winners for 2021 were inspected prior to COVID-19 closures.
The Sunstone Spa is open currently but only offering boutique shopping and hair services due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
“It gives us much pleasure to recognize these deserving properties with their 2021 awards,” said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. “We hope that these excellent properties will prompt travelers to start dreaming about their next trip and build anticipation for our forthcoming full slate of awards in 2021.”
He adds, “It is difficult to earn a Forbes Travel Guide Star Rating, and all of our winners have demonstrated dedication in their passion for service.”
In addition to accolades from Forbes, the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage has received the AAA Four Diamond award for the “Best Casino Outside Las Vegas.”
“I am enormously proud of the Agua Caliente team for being a Forbes triple winner for the second year in a row,” says Saverio Scheri III, chief operating officer of Agua Caliente Casinos. “It is an incredible achievement to be a triple winner, and now we have added a fifth star to our accolades. Only through passion and commitment can an achievement of this magnitude be possible, and our team members strive every day to create the ultimate guest experience at Agua Caliente.”
