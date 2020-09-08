Elite Company

Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage, has earned a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award and will be showcased with other 2021 honorees on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

Forbes Travel Guide, the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, recently offered a sneak peek at select winners from its upcoming 2021 annual Star Awards.

The Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage was recently bestowed Forbes Travel Guide 2020 Four-Star Awards in Febrary for its luxurious resort hotel, the holistically indulgent Sunstone Spa, and the exclusive The Steakhouse.

Forbes Travel Guide is adding to its prestigious award recipients list by revealing some 2021 winners early to provide getaway inspiration as travel picks up. The early winners for 2021 were inspected prior to COVID-19 closures.