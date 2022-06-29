Editor’s Pick: Go On, You Deserve It

suntstone spa mud treatment

Your body deserves an indulgent spa day. Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage is consistently rated among the top facilities.

Emily Chavous Foster Current Guide, Health & Wellness

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY AGUA CALIENTE CASINOS

An afternoon in the sauna may not sound appealing in exceedingly hot weather, but trust me when I say, your body deserves an indulgent spa day. And I’m not talking about an in-and-out Swedish massage — you’re worthy of the works. There’s a reason Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in Rancho Mirage is consistently rated among the top facilities in the country.

Sunstone Spa will ask you to arrive 30 minutes early, and you absolutely should to experience all the amenities (a steam room, sauna, salt chamber, private hot tubs, and a pool where they serve fruit-infused water are just some of the perks). To commune with our scenic surrounds, treat yourself to the Blue Sage Desert Mud Wrap.

A Sunstone Spa therapist will rub you down with local mud infused with indigenous herbs, wrap you up in a snug towel cocoon, then massage your head as you bake under an infrared heating dome. Clear your schedule and spend the rest of the day poolside. Hello, bliss. aguacalientecasinos.com/spa

