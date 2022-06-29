Editor’s Pick: Go On, You Deserve It

Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in Rancho Mirage.
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY AGUA CALIENTE CASINOS
Sunstone Spa will ask you to arrive 30 minutes early, and you absolutely should to experience all the amenities (a steam room, sauna, salt chamber, private hot tubs, and a pool where they serve fruit-infused water are just some of the perks). To commune with our scenic surrounds, treat yourself to the Blue Sage Desert Mud Wrap.
A Sunstone Spa therapist will rub you down with local mud infused with indigenous herbs, wrap you up in a snug towel cocoon, then massage your head as you bake under an infrared heating dome. Clear your schedule and spend the rest of the day poolside. Hello, bliss. aguacalientecasinos.com/spa
• READ NEXT: July 2022: 23 Things to Do This Month in Greater Palm Springs.