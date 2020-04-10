Spa Tips You Can Do at Home

Just because you’re stuck inside your house doesn’t mean you can’t find ways to relax, recharge, and heal your body. Daniel Spencer, director at Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage, a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star award winner, offers tips on wellness, massage therapy, facials and more that you can put into practice at home.
Sun Time
If weather is good, spend some time outside mid morning about 10-11:30 a.m. The sun rays give you that immune boost of vitamin D which boosts your mood as well. Take this time to read a book or listen to some audio book you’ve been wanting to hear. Be sure to wear a face covering during the current COVID-19 outbreak.
Ground Out
Go barefoot in the grass. Being barefoot allows your body to discharge the electrical build up that constantly surrounds us. Grounding the body is calming and reduces inflammation in the body. 45 minutes is recommended to get the best results. This one may be tough to do under the current COVID-19 outbreak, especially if you have desert landscape at your house. If you live within walking distance of a park, be sure to wear a face covering.
The Water Cure
Similar to hydrotherapy or balneology, using water for healing has so many benefits. Whether it’s springs, mineral water, temperature variations or your own shower there are multiple hacks to aid your health naturally. A quick and easy one to create a calm state of bliss at home is to take a wellness shower and boost the immune system.
Shower for 3 minutes in hot water, then turn to coldest setting for 30 seconds, repeat this three times ending on cold. Step straight into slippers to avoid the cold floor. Climb into bed and wrap up for 30 minutes.
Bath Time
Try making custom baths.
• Epsom salt with lavender or chamomile oil pairs well as the magnesium is calming and the oil induces a relaxed state of mind.
• Dead Sea salt bath is great for the skin conditions and mineralizing, add frankincense or rose for additional healing properties of being anti aging and reducing wrinkles
• Seaweed baths are easy to get in small packs for the bath, great for skin conditions such as psoriasis and eczema while lowering stress. A few drops of essential always helps.
• Moore mud baths are another favorite for the home spa experience, the rich mud is full of micro nutrients to nourish the body. Just a few drops of peppermint and lavender will be calming and invigorating after a long day.
Don’t have the above? Try some other options to soak in:
1 cup of Himalayan salt
1 cup of dry milk powder and 1 cup honey may substitute for canned Coconut milk
1 cup apple cider vinegar and 1Ž2 cup baking soda
1/4 cup olive oil or coconut oil
Two large tea bag with loose chamomile tea or 4 tea bags brewed then pour into bath with 1Ž2 cup honey.
DIY Sugar Scrub
What’s great about sugar scrubs is you usually have what you need in the kitchen and it’s purely natural. Simply take a cup of regular sugar and add coconut oil until it has a texture of dry snow. Scrub in the shower before you turn the water on and then rinse only and don’t use soap in order to leave the oil residue on the skin to hydrate the skin.
The oil will hydrate and sugar has natural humectants to add additional hydration without clogging pores. Add a drop of essential oil to boost the aroma and desired results.
Dry Brushing
Dry brushing is an easy and excellent way to stimulate the lymphatic system which helps eliminate waste and toxin.
Take 5 minutes prior to a bath or shower and exfoliate your skin. To do so use upward strokes toward the heart and clockwise motion on the stomach.
You will not only help rid the body naturally of toxins using your own body’s resources, but you will reduce the appearance of cellulite in the process. For best results don’t scrub to hard and only dry brush a couple times a week.
Don’t have a dry brush? You can use the scrub side of a Scotch style pad.