Spa Tips You Can Do at Home

Just because you’re stuck inside your house doesn’t mean you can’t find ways to relax, recharge, and heal your body. Daniel Spencer, director at Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage, a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star award winner, offers tips on wellness, massage therapy, facials and more that you can put into practice at home.

Sun Time

If weather is good, spend some time outside mid morning about 10-11:30 a.m. The sun rays give you that immune boost of vitamin D which boosts your mood as well. Take this time to read a book or listen to some audio book you’ve been wanting to hear. Be sure to wear a face covering during the current COVID-19 outbreak.

Ground Out

Go barefoot in the grass. Being barefoot allows your body to discharge the electrical build up that constantly surrounds us. Grounding the body is calming and reduces inflammation in the body. 45 minutes is recommended to get the best results. This one may be tough to do under the current COVID-19 outbreak, especially if you have desert landscape at your house. If you live within walking distance of a park, be sure to wear a face covering.

The Water Cure

Similar to hydrotherapy or balneology, using water for healing has so many benefits. Whether it’s springs, mineral water, temperature variations or your own shower there are multiple hacks to aid your health naturally. A quick and easy one to create a calm state of bliss at home is to take a wellness shower and boost the immune system.

Shower for 3 minutes in hot water, then turn to coldest setting for 30 seconds, repeat this three times ending on cold. Step straight into slippers to avoid the cold floor. Climb into bed and wrap up for 30 minutes.