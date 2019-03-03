If you’ve ever meandered through the native Washingtonia filifera fan palm grove in Palm Canyon, feeling the shaded air against your skin and hearing nothing but birdsong and a light breeze blowing through the fronds, you’ve likely experienced an immediate sense of relaxation and ease. It’s no wonder: Research has shown that spending time in natural environments has measurable benefits.

In fact, a recent study published by the National Institutes of Health reported on the physiological effects of slowly walking among trees, which the Japanese call Shinrin-yoku. The word literally means “forest bathing.” After participants breathed in the odor of the woods, heard the sounds of stream water, and viewed the scenery around them, their bodies tested lower for cortisol and had a lower pulse rate and blood pressure, as well as a calmer nervous system, increased immune function, and reduced stress levels.

At the Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in Rancho Mirage, guests can now experience the benefits of “forest bathing” by receiving treatments infused with the essential oil of pine and other tree oils.

What creates this relaxation response? It all comes down to chemistry. Every type of plant contains substances that, when ingested by humans through the senses, create a reaction. It’s been determined that taking in these substances through the sense of smell has a greater effect on physiological response than experiencing them through the other senses (such as topically or internally).