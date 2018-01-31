Super Bowl 52: Where to Watch in Greater Palm Springs

The New England Patriots chase after their sixth Super Bowl title since 2001 and their second straight when they face off against the Philadephia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium Feb. 5 in Minneapolis.
The game starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.
Where do you plan to watch the game? Here are a few restaurants and bars in Greater Palm Springs that are planning to offer the full game experience.
Las Casuelas Terraza, Palm Springs
The game will be televised in the cantina of the landmark downtown location. Guests will enjoy complimentary appetizers with the purchase of any drink, from the first quarter through half-time. The cantina bar will also offer $1 chicharrón street tacos – best washed down with delicious margaritas, cervezas, and cocktails. The restaurant will conduct raffles with fun prizes throughout the game.
Lulu California Bistro, Palm Springs
Watch the game on a new 120-inch screen or on the new large TVs surrounding their spacious upstairs terrace. Feast on a buffet featuring baby back ribs, hamburger, pork and chicken sliders, hotdogs, chicken wings, pizzas, Lulu’s Game Day chili, soups, salads, and a variety of delectable desserts. Drawings for $100 Lulu gift cards will be held at the beginning of the game, halftime, and at the end of the game.
Big Rock Pub, Indio
Reservations require a $25 deposit per seat which will be applied to your bill at the end of the night. View the game on 20 screens. There will be contests and prizes including a grand prize of a 65-inch TV. Radio station KCLB will broadcast live from the bar.
More to Choose From
Moxie Palm Springs
moxiepalmsprings.com
Spa Resort Casino, Palm Springs
sparesortcasino.com
Smokin’ Burgers, Palm Springs
smokinburgerslounge.com
Eureka Burger
eurekarestaurantgroup.com/locations/indian-wells
Village Pub, Palm Springs
palmspringsvillagepub.com/
Babe’s Bar-B-Que & Brewhouse
Babe’s Bar-B-Que & Brewhouse, Ranchi Mirage
babesbbque.com
Beer Hunter, La Quinta
laquintabeerhunter.com
Buffalo Wild Wings, Palm Desert
buffalowildwings.com
Burgers & Beer, Rancho Mirage and La Quinta
burgersandbeer.com
Playoff’s Sports Bar & Lounge, Desert Hot Springs
playoffsdhs.com
Yardhouse, Rancho Mirage
yardhouse.com