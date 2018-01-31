Super Bowl 52: Where to Watch in Greater Palm Springs

The New England Patriots chase after their sixth Super Bowl title since 2001 and their second straight when they face off against the Philadephia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium Feb. 5 in Minneapolis.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

Where do you plan to watch the game? Here are a few restaurants and bars in Greater Palm Springs that are planning to offer the full game experience.

Las Casuelas Terraza, Palm Springs

The game will be televised in the cantina of the landmark downtown location. Guests will enjoy complimentary appetizers with the purchase of any drink, from the first quarter through half-time. The cantina bar will also offer $1 chicharrón street tacos – best washed down with delicious margaritas, cervezas, and cocktails. The restaurant will conduct raffles with fun prizes throughout the game.

lascasuelas.com

Lulu California Bistro, Palm Springs

Watch the game on a new 120-inch screen or on the new large TVs surrounding their spacious upstairs terrace. Feast on a buffet featuring baby back ribs, hamburger, pork and chicken sliders, hotdogs, chicken wings, pizzas, Lulu’s Game Day chili, soups, salads, and a variety of delectable desserts. Drawings for $100 Lulu gift cards will be held at the beginning of the game, halftime, and at the end of the game.

lulupalmsprings.com

Big Rock Pub, Indio

Reservations require a $25 deposit per seat which will be applied to your bill at the end of the night. View the game on 20 screens. There will be contests and prizes including a grand prize of a 65-inch TV. Radio station KCLB will broadcast live from the bar.

thebigrockpub.com

More to Choose From

Moxie Palm Springs

moxiepalmsprings.com

Spa Resort Casino, Palm Springs

sparesortcasino.com

Smokin’ Burgers, Palm Springs

smokinburgerslounge.com

Eureka Burger

eurekarestaurantgroup.com/locations/indian-wells

Village Pub, Palm Springs

palmspringsvillagepub.com/

Babe’s Bar-B-Que & Brewhouse, Ranchi Mirage

babesbbque.com

Beer Hunter, La Quinta

laquintabeerhunter.com

Buffalo Wild Wings, Palm Desert

buffalowildwings.com

Burgers & Beer, Rancho Mirage and La Quinta

burgersandbeer.com

Playoff’s Sports Bar & Lounge, Desert Hot Springs

playoffsdhs.com

Yardhouse, Rancho Mirage

yardhouse.com