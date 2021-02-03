Enjoy Super Bowl 55 at Home or Out

Even with the shutdown lifted and restaurants offering outdoor service, it’s likely many of us will be at home when Super Bowl 55 kicks off.

But don’t let that stop you from you and your family enjoying eats and drinks while you watch the commercials and halftime show. Oh right, and the game.

Tommy Bahama has special Big Meal Packs ready for you to pick up and enjoy at home. The Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar in Palm Springs or Tommy Bahama Restaurant and Bar in Palm Desert are your go-to locations.

The meal packs serves 4 to 6 people for $99 and includes dips, cheeseburgers, pork sliders, chicken lollipops, macaroni and cheese, and Island slaw. For your sweet tooth, key lime tarts with whipped cream.