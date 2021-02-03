Enjoy Super Bowl 55 at Home or Out

Try a pork slider from Tommy Bahama as part of its Super Bowl 55 meal pack.
Even with the shutdown lifted and restaurants offering outdoor service, it’s likely many of us will be at home when Super Bowl 55 kicks off.
But don’t let that stop you from you and your family enjoying eats and drinks while you watch the commercials and halftime show. Oh right, and the game.
Tommy Bahama has special Big Meal Packs ready for you to pick up and enjoy at home. The Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar in Palm Springs or Tommy Bahama Restaurant and Bar in Palm Desert are your go-to locations.
The meal packs serves 4 to 6 people for $99 and includes dips, cheeseburgers, pork sliders, chicken lollipops, macaroni and cheese, and Island slaw. For your sweet tooth, key lime tarts with whipped cream.
Agua Caliente Casinos Cathedral City has spots open to view the Super Bowl.
Spots to View the Game
Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon has a media wall of screens at Sideline Bar & Grill, on on he high-def TV’s at Mozen Asian Kitchen, Crystal Hearts Bar or Good Times Café. Check out food offerings at the Good Times Café featuring a double-patty burger, or a big platter of wings from Pit Stop Diner.
Fantasy Springs Resort Casino will show the game in its Springs Bar and at the LIT.
Agua Caliente Casinos Cathedral City is taking reservations for a spot to watch the game with no more than six guests per table. Their Big Game The Big Game Viewing Party package includes a food and beverage gift card $50 of free play, giveaways, and priority seating. The 360 Sports Lounge at the Rancho Mirage location is sold out.
More Suggestions
Augustine Casino has a takeout Big Game Party Package for $34.95 that includes pepperoni pizza, buffalo chicken wings, fried calamari sticks, and Chavela mix.
La Quinta Cliffhouse offers takeout specials from pork ribs to fried chicken, plus margaritas and sangria to go. Get your order in by 2 p.m. Feb. 5.
Johannes in Palm Springs has curbside takeout with Wiener schnitzels or chicken schnitzel plus a bottle of Johannes house-made Sangria or a bottle of LeMarca Prosecco. Put your order in advance.
Tasty finger foods that can serve up to six are part of the Super Bowl Party Pack from Citrine pop-up kitchen. Place your order ahead of time. Items include Lump Crab Stuff Deviled Eggs, Mini Loaded Potato Bites, ‘Everything’ Brownies, and even pitchers of Mango-Tango Sangria and Cadillac Margaritas.
Try weiner schnitzel at Johannes for your Super Bowl chowdown.
drink recipes
Here are a coupe of drink recipes to try at home provided by Tommy Bahama.
Mai Tai
1 ounce Flor de Cana
1 ounce Orgeat
1 ounce Orange Curacao
.5 ounce lime juice
.75 ounce Sour mix (recipe below)
.75 ounce pineapple juice
1 ounce Dark rum float
Build in a mixing glass except the darn rum, add ice, shake to mix, pour into glass, top with dark run, garnish with a fresh orchid.
Sour Mix
1.5 cups egg whites, pasteurized
1 cup sugar
2 cures water
1.75 cus of lemon juice, fresh
1 ounce lime juice, fresh
1 ounce orange juice, fresh
Coconut Cloud Martini
1 ounce Don Q. Cristal
1.5 ounce Stoli Vanil
1.5 ounce Cruzan Coconut
.5 ounce Cream of Coconut
Build in a mixing glass, add ice, shake 20 times, strain into glass, top with toasted coconut.