Shop of Color

Why did you give up your careers in the fashion and tech industries to start Superbloom?

Alexis: I was burnt out on every level. I love fashion. It’s my life, but the fashion industry is actually very materialistic and full of bullshit. I thought, what if we could just go back to basics? What if we could bring meaning to color? I know it sounds so simple and silly, but no one has really done it.

Chris: After we left the corporate world, we needed a detox. We worked on this every single day for a year in New York. We didn’t even have a product. We were just coming up with the concept — traveling around, taking pictures, designing the elements. Everyone thought we were crazy. But it felt right.