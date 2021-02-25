Good for You

You’ve likely heard the nutrition buzzword superfood. And while there are no official criteria for what constitutes a superfood, a term coined more than a century ago for a banana importer’s marketing campaign, it refers to the upper echelon of healthy ingredients — foods that pack a nutritional punch while providing a multitude of health benefits.

“The superfood nutrients that I tend to focus on,” says Emily Cooper, a registered dietician nutritionist and author of The Easy Superfoods Cookbook, “are fiber for heart health and digestion; antioxidants, which can be in the form of vitamins C, A, E, that support heart and immune health; and then omega-3 fatty acids that help our bodies absorb more of the fat-soluble vitamins, which are A, D, E, and K. And they also maintain our cellular structure.”

Whether you have been towing the healthy-eating line for decades or packed on a few pandemic pounds, you can benefit from an extra dose of superfoods where we can get them — including at local restaurants. Eating out (and taking out) might seem like less healthy option than cooking at home, but that’s not necessarily the case, as many local chefs incorporate superfoods into everything from burgers and bowls to smoothies and salads.