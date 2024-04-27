Supermodel Beverly Johnson Is in Her Golden Era

Photography by KELLY PULEIO

Styling by Jen Hardy of LBLC the Label

Hair by jania kelly

Makeup by Uzo

Beverly Johnson projected a photo of her all-Black swim team during her one-woman biographic off-Broadway show, Beverly Johnson: In Vogue. “Pick me out,” she encouraged the audience. “I’ll give you a hint. Don’t pick out any pretty girls.” Johnson’s New York production, with 40 performances, wrapped in February. The experience was a first for her and an opportunity to not only share her fascinating journey, but also inspire others along the way.

“I was an academic and a jock from Buffalo, New York,” says Johnson, who now calls the Coachella Valley home. “They called me ‘Tall Chief’ because I was big, tall, and lanky.” She had law school in her sights when her parents fell on a financial hardship, prompting her to try out modeling to help. She had no idea the impact the choice would have on her life or the fashion industry at large.