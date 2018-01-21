Get ready to raise your virtual bidding paddles. After a number of years on and off the market, former Three’s Company star Suzanne Somers and her husband, Alan Hamel, have decided to part with their 70-plus-acre Palm Springs compound via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace.

Previously listed for $14.5 million, the property will sell to the highest bidder, without reserve, in cooperation with Scott Lyle of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.