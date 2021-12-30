Now Serving

Bar Cecil, Palm Springs

With an art-filled dining room (check out the Warhol!), posh patio, glam bar, and a California-meets-French bistro menu with a heavy dash of whimsy, Bar Cecil became one of the hottest reservations in town even before it opened last spring.

It’s a collaboration between the owners of boutique hotels Sparrows Lodge and Holiday House; the partners in Lightning Bar Collective, the group behind the nearby Villa Royale hotel; and executive chef Gabe Woo, who made a name for himself on the local dining scene with the family-style communal dinners he helmed for years at Sparrows.

Here, Woo incorporates locally sourced seasonal ingredients while putting his own spin on classics like steak frites with a mushroom duxelles butter; a pretty puff pastry-crusted caramelized onion tart; and deviled eggs done with house-pickled mustard seeds and the house aioli he created as a go-to accompaniment for dishes from the grilled artichoke to the burger on brioche.

Taking an azure-hued seat at the bar for bites and cocktails served in gorgeous glassware (don’t miss The Brock, a margarita play gussied up with a St. Germain foam float) is perhaps the best way to experience the buzz of the place. With season now in swing, the crew has rolled out a walk-in only, late-night menu running from 9 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. It offers some of its most popular small plates, including the tart, colossal shrimp cocktail, oysters on the half shell, and fresh-cut fries. If you’re looking for luxury, try the $50 Beluga vodka martini tricked out with a caviar-topped deviled egg and sunchoke chips. barcecil.com