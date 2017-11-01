When people turn 65, some celebrate retirement. But with the Corvette turning 65 in 2018, retirement appears to be the last thing on Chevrolet’s mind. The Corvette remains the crown jewel of the Chevrolet performance-car lineup, and to mark the anniversary, GM’s bow-tie brand is building 650 “Carbon 65 Edition” Corvette coupes and convertibles in 455-horsepower Grand Sport and 650-horsepower Z06 forms. I just spent several days wringing out a Carbon 65 Z06 coupe — or perhaps more accurately, being wrung out by one — on the roads around Joshua Tree and Palm Springs, and as I handed back the keys, all I could think was I’d just driven the fastest, most intense, and most expensive Corvette that Chevrolet has ever offered to the general public. At 65 years old, midway through its seventh generation, the Corvette has never been faster, flashier, and more formidable.

While much has changed during its six-and-a-half-decade history, the Corvette has always been a strict two-seater, with big style, a big engine, and an even bigger personality. Since 1981, production Corvettes have been built in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the site of the infamous sinkhole that swallowed eight historic Corvettes inside the National Corvette Museum in 2014, just one episode in an illustrious history unlike that of any automobile the world has ever known. Songs have been sung about it, races have been won by it — both here and abroad — and as this issue’s Route 66 theme reminds us, the Corvette has appeared in movies, television shows, and music videos. Over the years, it became known as “America’s Sweetheart” and has probably been posted on more teenage boys’ bedroom walls than Farrah Fawcett.