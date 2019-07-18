Test Kitchen

In less than a month, The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel & Resort is opening for a limited time, Aug. 8-12, at the V Palm Springs. And for the first time, Taco Bell is giving a sneak peek into the immersive experience including exclusive menus, fashion collabs and poolside entertainment.

The Food

The Bell provides the perfect backdrop for fans to enjoy iconic Taco Bell favorites, yet-to-be-released test items and an unexpected take on a resort poolside menu. The exclusive resort -inspired menu, which mixes local ingredients with the signature Taco Bell twist, will feature craveable selections like a Toasted Cheddar Club with hand-breaded crispy chicken, jalapeño bacon, avocado, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato and aioli, served with Nacho Fries. Or the Avocado Toast-ada, served on local multigrain toast with avocado, breakfast radish, chipotle seasoned sorghum and diablo puffs.

No doubt the food and entertainment will deliver the heat, so a Baja Blast Birthday Freeze, created to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the fan-favorite Mountain Dew Baja Blast, will be served in the first-ever “Freeze Lounge” to keep things chill.

