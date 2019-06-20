Taco Bell Hotel Will Launch Pop-Up at V Palm Springs

The Taco Bell hotel is becoming a reality with the announcement of reservations opening June 27 for a four-day stay in August at the site of the V Palm Springs hotel.

First check-in begins Aug. 8, with final check-out Aug. 12, and no minimum night stay.

Taco Bell will transform an existing Palm Springs hotel into its taco-inspired destination offering over 70 rooms. For those lucky enough to score a reservation, there are four room types for guests to choose from: one king bed (standard view), one king bed (pool view), two queen beds (standard view), and two queen beds (pool view). Pricing starts at $169 per night. Space is limited and rooms will be available to Taco Bell fans on a first come, first serve basis. This experience is meant for guests 18 and over only.