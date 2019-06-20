Taco Bell Hotel Will Launch Pop-Up at V Palm Springs

The Taco Bell hotel is becoming a reality with the announcement of reservations opening June 27 for a four-day stay in August at the site of the V Palm Springs hotel.
First check-in begins Aug. 8, with final check-out Aug. 12, and no minimum night stay.
Taco Bell will transform an existing Palm Springs hotel into its taco-inspired destination offering over 70 rooms. For those lucky enough to score a reservation, there are four room types for guests to choose from: one king bed (standard view), one king bed (pool view), two queen beds (standard view), and two queen beds (pool view). Pricing starts at $169 per night. Space is limited and rooms will be available to Taco Bell fans on a first come, first serve basis. This experience is meant for guests 18 and over only.
Last month, Taco Bell stirred up interest by announcing it would launch a pop-up hotel, a boutique called The Bell. A gift shop with exclusive Taco Bell bling and an on-site salon offering nail art and hair styling service will be part of the hotel’s offerings.
The V Palm Springs presents an Instagram-worhty desert backdrop featuring a modern and spacious design that is the perfect canvas for Taco Bell to infuse a whole new persona to a hotel environment. Guest rooms, the pool and outdoor bar, to a twist on the standard hotel amenities will bring to life the Taco Bell brand and lifestyle.
The King Sauce room at the Taco Bell Hotel.
“The hotel draws on our vibrant palette to create a unique and flavor-filled destination that is the ultimate expression of the brand, unlike anything the brand has done before,” says Jennifer Arnoldt, Taco Bell’s senior director of retail engagement and experience. “We’re excited to give a peek into our first hotel that is truly Taco Bell luxury at a value as we evolve how fans can celebrate with the brand this summer and beyond.”
The Bell will serve up an array of food, entertainment, activities and much more. No two days will be the same, featuring performances by Feed the Beat artists, dive-in movies or the first-ever “Freeze Lounge,” inspired by Mountain Dew Baja Blast, which will offer frosty beverages and a chill lounge.
The Double Baja room.
Guests will be served up the fast food restaurant’s version of a poolside resort menu in addition to exclusive Taco Bell menu items that will make their debut at The Bell. More details on food will be announced in July.
To make a reservation, visit tacobell.com.