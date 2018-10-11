Mark your calendars, rev up your appetite, and get ready for the taco extravaganza of the year when the second annual Tacos, Tequila & Chavelas Festival hits the city of Coachella Oct. 20. Attendees can sample creations from more than 15 different taco vendors competing for the Best of the Festival title.

“This is our second year participating,” says Clarissa Tapia, owner of the Indio-based catering company Puros Tacos. “We will be serving our shrimp tacos. Last year we took second place so we are vying for first place this year!”

Tapia touts the sauce as Puros’ secret weapon, and her team plans to go through a lot of it. “We expect to serve 1,000 tacos at this event,” she says.