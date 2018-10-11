Mark your calendars, rev up your appetite, and get ready for the taco extravaganza of the year when the second annual Tacos, Tequila & Chavelas Festival hits the city of Coachella Oct. 20. Attendees can sample creations from more than 15 different taco vendors competing for the Best of the Festival title.
“This is our second year participating,” says Clarissa Tapia, owner of the Indio-based catering company Puros Tacos. “We will be serving our shrimp tacos. Last year we took second place so we are vying for first place this year!”
Tapia touts the sauce as Puros’ secret weapon, and her team plans to go through a lot of it. “We expect to serve 1,000 tacos at this event,” she says.
The festival will feature a DJ, mechanical bull rides, roping, and cornhole games. There will be plenty to eat and drink with food booths, salsa bars, and aguas frescas.
“There is something for everyone,” adds Joshua Bonner, president and CEO of the Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the festival. “At the heart of the event is sampling great food and enjoying live music. Veterans Park is a beautiful outdoor venue with a bar built into the middle of it and taco shops circling the edges for this event. It’s a great night out.”
Taco judging takes centerstage, where attendees can sample flavors inspired by the many regions of Mexico for a flat rate of $20. For $25, guests can participate in the taco tastings plus a handcrafted Coachavela, made with beer, tomato juice, Tabasco, and ice with a seasoned rim.
Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez helped to launch the festival in 2017. “He gets the credit for this idea,” Bonner says. “There were no food events showcasing Coachella, which has some fantastic restaurants and taco shops. In discussing what we could do to launch an event, Tacos, Tequila & Chavelas was born.”
The Coachella Chamber and Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the event for the second year. “Any event that brings a community together is great, and we saw that at Tacos, Tequila & Chavelas last year,” Bonner explains. “There was a great cross-section of guests from all over the valley enjoying the beauty and culture of Coachella.”
Tacos, Tequila & Chavelas., 4–8 p.m. Oct. 20 at Veterans Memorial Park, 1500 Fourth St., Coachella. For tickets, visit tickets.gcvcc.org.