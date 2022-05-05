Discover This Sweet Spot

tahoe beach club

Tahoe Beach Club is the first full-ownership lakeside community approved on the lake in over 40 years.
Set on the coveted East Shore of the lake, Tahoe Beach Club is the ideal location to experience private beachside living with the benefits of a Nevada Residency- no state personal income, business income, or inheritance tax. The homes are a refuge, a place of calm and clarity with the amenities and service of a world-class resort. Not only do homeowners and members bask in the sun on the private beach, they also savor the innovative culinary program, luxurious spa, comprehensive fitness center, and attentive staff. Simply stated…everything is right at the beach.
And when we say right, we really mean it. The residences pay homage to the timelessness of the Sierra and is the first full-ownership lakeside community approved on the lake in over 40 years. The materials are creatively layered where wood adjoins metal and stone, creating textural cohesion with the surrounding Tahoe Basin. The final phase features residences from 2 to 4 bedrooms ranging from 1,256 to 2,850 square feet.

Not only are the residences architectural gems, a Tahoe Beach Club purchase is an ideal investment in legacy for your portfolio or family trust. The vibrancy of the clubhouse and surrounding community provides adventures for each generation. From Kids’ Zone nature hikes to wine tasting on the Starboard Deck, there is a perfect getaway for every minute of the day.

Plus, the club’s trainers and instructors are on hand at the thoughtfully designed fitness center, housing the latest cardio and strength training equipment available. Fitness, however, is merely one element of wellness. The Spa at Tahoe Beach Club incorporates transformative techniques to nurture body and spirit with a staff focused on member’s individual needs. At Tahoe Beach Club, every element of service creates an unrivaled residential experience, an experience where everything is right at the beach.

