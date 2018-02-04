Following a year’s absence, the Tahquitz River Estates Neighborhood Organization rejoins Modernism Week with a new look at a 1947 development spurred by Los Angeles developer Paul W. Trousdale.

Trousdales & Beyond: Midcentury Palm Springs South of Tahquitz River is a concise and structured presentation focusing on the earliest phase of the development.

“What we’re doing this time is a little segment of Tahquitz River Estates instead of the whole neighborhood, and just kind of segmented it down to the first section that Trousdale built,” says organizer Eric Borsum. “It’s a mixture of Trousdales and other houses. I thought that way we could tell a broader story about Pearl McCallum McManus and Trousdale and how they stabilized the wash, [setting] the stage for all the development south of the wash.”

