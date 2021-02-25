Rescue Mission

Editor’s note: Palm Springs Life was saddened to learn that Steve Maloney died on the evening of Feb. 23, as the March 2021 issue containing this story reached our readers.

Steve Maloney is a man with big ideas and the will and means to realize them. The artist, who splits his time between Palm Springs and Rancho Santa Fe, has spent the better part of the last five years transforming a boneyard Vietnam-era helicopter into a colorful sculpture and touring it around the United States as a traveling veterans memorial called Take Me Home Huey.

It’s also the nucleus of a multimedia project consisting of an Emmy Award-winning documentary directed and edited by Christine Steele and Alicia Brauns, a commissioned song by Jeanie Cunningham, an educational website, and a coffee table book out March 29, Vietnam Veterans Day.

“The mission of Take Me Home Huey,” Maloney says, “is to honor over 2.7 million Vietnam veterans who never got a welcome home and bring awareness to post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health issues that many veterans face when they return home.”

The project traces to 2012, when President Barack Obama issued a proclamation establishing Vietnam Veterans Day. “I started thinking about that period of time,” says Maloney, the son of a World War II veteran and 21 years old in 1963 when he enlisted in the Michigan National Guard. “The Huey helicopter was an iconic symbol of the Vietnam War.”

“Huey” was the nickname for the UH-1H Model 205 Bell Iroquois helicopter. About 7,000 of them flew in Vietnam.