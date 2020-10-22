Titans of Take-Out

If one buzzword shot to stardom above all others in 2020, it’s pivot. That’s because most of us had no choice but to do that during the pandemic this year, drastically changing how we live our lives, do our jobs, and communicate with others.

But restaurateurs, who already operate on razor-thin margins, faced a particularly tricky set of challenges, especially here in the Coachella Valley, where COVID-19 hit as high season peaked, halting the usual influx of visitors and forcing residents into lockdown. Restaurants could offer only pick-up and delivery for the first couple of months. Then, they were allowed to offer outdoor dining.

While most eateries had always offered menu items to go, take-out accounted for a small portion of the revenue at full-service restaurants. The shutdown changed that overnight. Restaurateurs became take-out-centric. They tweaked menus, scaled back staff, loaded up on disposable containers, and refocused their marketing.

Here’s how three Coachella Valley restaurateurs became take-out all-stars.