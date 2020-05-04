40+ Takeout Menus to View

Takeout dining allows us to stay connected to the restaurants we love during this extraordinary time as we confront the coronavirus pandemic.

Thanks to a partnership between Palm Springs Life and News Channel 3, you can stay on top of the latest takeout menus available from restaurants stretching from Palm Springs to Indio.

Celebrate Restaurant Takeout Month during the month of May and order your favorite food by viewing nearly 50 takeout menus from participating Coachella Valley restaurants at palmspringslife.com/takeoutmonth.

Choose from your favorite foods like mouth-watering steak from Mitch’s, signature schnitzel from Johannes, great comfort food from Lulu California Bistro, best burgers from Heyday, a selection of seafood choices from Joyce’s Sushi, and a legendary slice of pie from The Sugarloaf.