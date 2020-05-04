40+ Takeout Menus to View

Takeout dining allows us to stay connected to the restaurants we love during this extraordinary time as we confront the coronavirus pandemic.
Thanks to a partnership between Palm Springs Life and News Channel 3, you can stay on top of the latest takeout menus available from restaurants stretching from Palm Springs to Indio.
Celebrate Restaurant Takeout Month during the month of May and order your favorite food by viewing nearly 50 takeout menus from participating Coachella Valley restaurants at palmspringslife.com/takeoutmonth.
Choose from your favorite foods like mouth-watering steak from Mitch’s, signature schnitzel from Johannes, great comfort food from Lulu California Bistro, best burgers from Heyday, a selection of seafood choices from Joyce’s Sushi, and a legendary slice of pie from The Sugarloaf.
Takeout has a history dating back to the early 1900s in Los Angeles where a Chinese restaurant owner placed an advertisement letting patrons know his food was available for delivery. It wasn’t until the 1950s that takeout took its place among other conveniences, such as TV dinners. It was another Los Angeles-based restaurant, Casa D’Amore, which promised free pizza delivery with a minimum order of $2.50.
Pizza is the third most popular takeout choice behind chicken and Chinese, ranked No. 1 and 2 respectively, according to data from GrugHub and Door Dash.
At a time when restaurants are doing their best to continue service to their customers, you can help them out and give yourself a break from the rigors of cooking.
Trio Palm Springs offers special entrees like prime rib or pan-roasted salmon.