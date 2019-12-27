Palm Springs is Still Her Getaway

She’s an artist in the Catskills, she teaches. I was at a point where my son was going to college, and she’s sort of dealing with her life changing, and having no say in it, or control. A lot of stuff happens to her in this particular period of time — very dramatic and life-changing things. But it has a very positive bend to it. It’s just somebody dealing with things and processing it, sometimes in a good way and sometimes, you know, irrationally.

You’ve accompanied this film to other festivals around the country. What has the response been like?

It’s been great. I hate looking at reviews, but when we were in South by Southwest [SXSW], it was so nice. I feel like people got it, maybe more than I did. There’s been a lot of champions of this film. I think it speaks to a lot of different people for different reasons. I think it’s a beautifully made film and whether you’re a kid or an adult, it speaks to different generations.

You worked with your husband on Mad Men several years ago. What was that like?

That was actually a great time for us because our kid was younger and we got to be in LA over the summer and settle in a bit. That’s when Mad Men was shooting there. And I loved playing Mona. I think it was really helpful that we had a prior connection, or our marriage, to those characters. I think it informed it a lot.

Had you ever worked together before?

We did a movie called The Return. But I didn’t have any scenes with him.