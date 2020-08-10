Comfort Zone

If this home’s location in the Tamarisk neighborhood of Rancho Mirage doesn’t initially grab you, how about five bedrooms and a 5-car garage.

Sitting on one acre of a private gated estate, the 5,100 square foot main home makes it possible to stay sheltered in place during the pandemic and never give it a second thought. And if you need more space, try the detached 2-bedroom guest house with approximately 1,500 square feet that includes a kitchen laundry room, living room and an attached 2-car garage with an evaporative cooler.

Take a step down from the bar in the main house and enter a kitchen with three sinks, two dishwashers, a warming oven and much more. Walls of glass bring the surrounding mountain views into focus and makes the home a slice of paradise.

• READ NEXT: Check out More Profiles of Greater Palm Springs Homes.

The built-in media center comes with three televisions and four fireplaces. To shed that couch-potato image, a spa/fitness building on the estate opens onto the garden area covering 730 square feet and has a steam/shower room. It could also double as an expansive office.

The outdoor entertaining area can handle just about any occasion featuring huge patio areas, fireplace and television, water features, and a barbecue pavilion with seating close to the patio. The pool comes with beach entry and a swim up grotto ledge plus an elevated spa and natural oasis waterfall.

Listing price: $3,947,000

70600 Cypress Lane, Rancho Mirage

Cass Graff-Radford

Bennion Deville Homes

74-910 Highway 111, Indian Wells

760-275-7436

Mommacass3@aol.com