tamarisk rancho mirage

Comfort Zone

If this home’s location in the Tamarisk neighborhood of Rancho Mirage doesn’t initially grab you, how about five bedrooms and a 5-car garage.

Staff Report Current Digital, Home & Design, Real Estate

tamarisk rancho mirage
The outdoor entertaining area can handle just about any occasion featuring huge patio areas, fireplace, and television.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY BENNION DEVILLE HOMES

If this home’s location in the Tamarisk neighborhood of Rancho Mirage doesn’t initially grab you, how about five bedrooms and a 5-car garage.

Sitting on one acre of a private gated estate, the 5,100 square foot main home makes it possible to stay sheltered in place during the pandemic and never give it a second thought. And if you need more space, try the detached 2-bedroom guest house with approximately 1,500 square feet that includes a kitchen laundry room, living room and an attached 2-car garage with an evaporative cooler.

Take a step down from the bar in the main house and enter a kitchen with three sinks, two dishwashers, a warming oven and much more. Walls of glass bring the surrounding mountain views into focus and makes the home a slice of paradise.

• READ NEXT: Check out More Profiles of Greater Palm Springs Homes.

The built-in media center comes with three televisions and four fireplaces. To shed that couch-potato image, a spa/fitness building on the estate opens onto the garden area covering 730 square feet and has a steam/shower room. It could also double as an expansive office.

The outdoor entertaining area can handle just about any occasion featuring huge patio areas, fireplace and television, water features, and a barbecue pavilion with seating close to the patio. The pool comes with beach entry and a swim up grotto ledge plus an elevated spa and natural oasis waterfall.

Listing price: $3,947,000

70600 Cypress Lane, Rancho Mirage

Cass Graff-Radford
Bennion Deville Homes
74-910 Highway 111, Indian Wells
760-275-7436
Mommacass3@aol.com