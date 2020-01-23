Taste of Coachella: 7 Places to Get Started

El Tranvia

1221 Sixth St.

760-391-9772

fb.com/tranviarestaurant

Hidden gem El Tranvia in Coachella is that life-changing street taco cart you’ve been dreaming about since your vacation to Mexico — transformed into a counter-serve restaurant that also comes decked out with an ice cream counter, well-stocked condiment and salsa bar, and décor like a medieval banquet hall. Choose from around a dozen traditionally seasoned and cooked meats to fill fresh, housemade tortillas, then dress your taco to your liking with cabbage, salsa, and even roasted peppers or grilled onions.

La Sorpresa Tortilleria

85697 Grapefruit Blvd.

760-398-1530

La Sorpresa is one part mini-mart and one part tortilla shop. Warm corn tortillas are made from scratch on-site and can be cooked to order or purchased by the package from the adjoining market.

The deals are as fresh as the tortillas — you can get three dozen for less than you’d pay for a cup of drip coffee. The store stocks all the hard-to-find necessities to prepare an authentic Mexican meal.

Sixth Street Coffee

1500 Sixth St.

760-619-2221

fb.com/sixthstreetcoffeecoachella

Coachella’s only indie coffee shop would be as at home in the trendier areas of Los Angeles as it is in the rapidly revamping East Valley. Order your Cuba-inspired cortadito (a double-shot 8-ounce latte sweetened with condensed milk) “for here” to benefit from the baristas’ talents for latte art. Vegans like Sixth Street for its oat milk option — not to mention the wide selection of plant-based pastries, doughnuts, croissants, and conchas.