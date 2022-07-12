Eat, Drink, and Give Back

What’s in a name? With his first two restaurants, Willie Rhine incorporated the numerical location into naming the establishments: Eight4Nine with John Paschal and 1501 Uptown Gastropub with Chad Gardner — both in Palm Springs.

When Gardner came knocking again with a restaurant proposition in Rancho Mirage during the midpoint of the pandemic, Rhine saw an opportunity to forge a new direction with the name, Willie’s Modern Fare. “So far, it has paid off nicely,” Rhine says of using his name as a drawing card.

But the real reason? “My other restaurants have numbers (in their name) but 69830 (Highway 111) is simply too long ,” Rhine says, laughing.

As for launching Willie’s Fare during a pandemic, Rhine says Gardner gets the credit. “He came to me with an offer too good to pass up. I had always considered Rancho Mirage a good location for a restaurant because many people have recently moved there. The timing, pricing, and location were just perfect.”