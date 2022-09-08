In the Moment

It's a muscle and your mind is a muscle. It's what you put into it and how you sell it. And when you put more into it, it’s gonna gain strength.

I learned it, thank God, and I went to an incredible facility during my late teens. There I learned what it was to reprogram myself and practice behavior modification. I did it physically, mentally, and emotionally, on all levels. You know the subject matter is still so personal, daunting, and it's embarrassing on a lot of levels but it’s also crisis. And I think that's why it’s so important to talk about it, especially to talk about getting help. There are many avenues available for everyone. I promise you the one thing: You can heal yourself. You can heal from this — give yourself the opportunity! Give yourself the time but I promise you, you can reprogram your mind and find peace within your own body.

What has your experience in the music industry taught you about yourself?



It’s 34 years later and I've been doing more and more over the last 10 to 20 years. I really look at it and say I want my music to be as relevant now as it was so that's part of the game, so you find this way of saying, ‘Wow, I've become this classic iconic artist, you like my music. Wow, I have 2 million plus listeners monthly. Wow, so this is the game now.’ Staying relevant is, I think, on you as far as your mental, physical, spiritual awareness and ability.



After some time off to raise your family, you came back to the spotlight with your album’s lead single, “Beautiful,” your 17th time cracking the Top 10 on the Billboard charts. As your career has moved on, you have managed to stay relevant. What are some of the bigger challenges you face in staying current?



I don't know if its relevancy or currency. I read this wonderful article years ago. actually, it was in a book and this statement rang true to me; ‘Stand around long enough, you get to sit down.” If you wanna work, then you gotta be out there, you gotta be willing to work and I love the work. I don't love the game of it sometimes, the politics and the nonsense of it. My connection with my audience is real, my connection with music is real. And I've learned over years of my life that this connection is something that can have a reciprocity to it. It can start giving to me as well as you. I can be on stage and give as well as receive. Yes, that's something I had to learn, to process, and reprogram my mind to accept that.



Your voice has such a range. Is there any particular genre that you haven't done that you would like to explore in the future?



I feel like I'm really ready for my moment under the sun; my Tina moment, you know that “What's love got to do with it?” moment, like Private Dancer. I feel like I'm ready for that kind of record. I'm ready for the kind of record that is self-engaged, my voice becomes paramount, and the storytelling is everything! One where people are into every song, you know? I think I did it. I hope I did it with Greg Fields. He and I worked on a wonderful project last year during Covid and now we're ready to find it a home. It was recently just mixed, mastered and it's ready to go now, it’s done, it’s ready!

