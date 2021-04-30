Small Wonder

“We started the farm to provide the community with healthy, organic produce that isn’t always accessible here in the Coachella Valley, especially for the East Valley communities,” says Alisa Roacho, Temalpakh Farm’s market operations manager. “We are a small farm, but we grow a little bit of everything.”

You could say the farm, made up of 33 acres, eight of which are planted, is small but mighty. The Augustine tribe is one of the tiniest — and likely most youthful — tribal nations in the country, consisting of only seven adult members, all of whom are younger than 40 years old, and their nine children.

“It was my mother’s idea,” says Amanda Vance, who succeeded her mother, the late Mary Ann Martin, as tribal chairperson in 2016. “Back then, she wanted to be self-sufficient, to be able to make our own power and to create a farm where we could supply our own food.”