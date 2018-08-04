Dramatic works that explore unrequited or impossible love are nothing new. From the Romeos, Juliets, and Pygmalions of old to the modern-day Porgys, Besses, and Anna Christies, there’s something about two people in love who for whatever reason can’t seem to make it work that never fails to move us.

Make it two men who first hook up at a high school reunion in the 1980s, despite one of them being deeply closeted, and you’ve given the tale a minor twist. Place the audience directly in the hotel room where said hooking up occurs, throw in some major intimacy — both emotionally and physically — and you’ve got a really interesting premise.

This four-act, two-character play (sans intermission) begins in the lobby of INNdulge, the clothing-option resort in the Warm Sands neighborhood of Palm Springs. The setting is a 10-year reunion in Chillicothe, Ohio, in 1983. Guests are invited directly into the action prior to commencement by helping themselves to the nametag of an “attendee” and a drink at the bar. From there the scene moves into the hotel room, where one of the attendees has invited another to join him. Not surprisingly, the two have a past — if only a fantasized one. Surprisingly, they also have a chance at a future.