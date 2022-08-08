Authentic Acting

I think the first thing I want to get each actor on their own level to be truthful, to be convincing, to not come off as if they're acting, if that makes sense. It's like to be able to deliver a line conversationally and to feel like they're really truly in that moment. And I think once you've got that skill, then you've got the main tool that you can take to soar. And so once I'm sure that each person has that on their own level, then I can challenge them in different ways.

Is this class for advanced students or will you take beginners?

It's a class for you if you're willing to put in the work. I don't care if you're a beginner. But you have to be able to put in the rehearsal that it's going to take to do a scene proper. You just can't just read it once and then come in next week and do it again and expect to get better. You have to rehearse. So if anybody at any level is willing to put in the work, then the class is for them.

Acting seems to fall under those professions where you have to have some innate talent for it. How does that impact you’re teaching?

So it is a skill that you can improve with. But I do believe what you said is true. I think that some people are just innately not actors. But some people can learn to use what they've got and they just don't know how to approach it. But if you give them guidance, they can get there. I've seen it happen. So you've seen actors who suddenly when they're acting, they talk completely different and they use their hands weird. And they're just, they're acting. And it is possible sometimes to strip all that away and let them know that they don't have to do all that. And then they rewire and they find that they actually do have the natural talent. It's a process, and it doesn't always work, but it can.

What does it mean to be part of that journey with them?

So far the class has a nice range of ages. We have 12 students and the idea is to keep the classes under 20. My goal is for Monday night to be their favorite night of the week. I want that. I want them to have joy when they have that Monday night class. That they know they're going to perform and they know they're going to get to fly. And I'm thrilled to be part of that fulfillment for them.