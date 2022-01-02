Things to Do This Week, Jan. 3-10

EL PASEO CRUISE NIGHT 10TH ANNIVERSARY: jan. 5

The anniversary event is open to the public to celebrate a decade celebrating cool cars and cruising down El Paseo in Palm Desert. Started in 2011 by Jerry Martin, El Paseo Cruise Night has evolved into adding special events like this one with music and food at Café Casuelas.

THE TEXAS TENORS: JAN. 6

Pop classical trio The Texas Tenors rode their fourth-place turn on America’s Got Talent to a 2017 PBS special — and a show at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. They appear alongside local orchestra the Desert Symphony.

Desert lens Photo Exhibit: Jan. 6

Join Diane Padys and Chris Houser for a glass of wine and the opening of their exhibit of latest imagery at Old Town Artisan’s Leland Gallery. The exhibit is open January 6-15.

NAATHAN PHAN: JAN. 6–8 & 13–15

You might recognize Naathan Phan from Superbad, where he partied alongside Jonah Hill’s character Seth. That comedic talent shines in his shows at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta, where he combines mind-boggling illusions with opera songs.

KENNEL CLUB OF PALM SPRINGS DOG SHOW: JAN. 6–9

Sit and stay at the Empire Polo Club, where pooches and their trainers compete to win in more than 35 breed-specific shows, plus obedience and rally contests.