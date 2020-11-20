Where to Enjoy a Thanksgiving 2020 Meal

While the COVID-19 pandemic has created one of the most unusual Thanksgiving celebrations in ages, you still have to eat. Here are some options for both in-person dining and pickup to take home in Greater Palm Springs.

Since September, Kimpton The Rowan Palm Springs has offered rooftop dining on Wednesday evenngs, and they have extended the idea to mark Thanksgiving. From 1-7 p.m. Nov. 26, enjoy a three-course, prix fixe menu by Executive Chef Dan Grunbeck with dishes such as winter squash bisque, citrus-brined turkey breast, herb crusted prime rib, pan seared Yellow Snapper, Golden Delicious apple pie and pumpkin pie.

The cost is $75 person. Tables will be spaced for social distancing and can accommodate parties of up to 10. Reservation are required and can be made on OpenTable.

Also offered on Thanksgiving will be a Turkey and Prime Rib Dinner at Kimpton’s Juniper Table, outdoors on the patio that opens up to downtown. Price is $40 per person; no reservations are required and open until 8 p.m.

Lulu Palm Springs is serving a four-course feast from 1-8 p.m. Nov. 26, and call for reservations.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse in Palm Desert is also offering a special, three-course, turkey dinner with all the trimmings, for $42 per person. Top it off with a bottle of wine and make it a holiday to remember. Not in the mood for turkey? They will also be serving their full dinner menu.

Copley’s on Palm Canyon in Palm Springs is serving up a 3-course Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go. Orders need to be in by Nov. 22 and you can pick it up on Nov. 25. Pricing ranges from $80 for two people to $225 for eight.

Ace Palm Springs and King’s Highway will feature traditional and all vegan options created by Chef Ysaac Ramirez. Thanksgiving dinner at Ace will be available for poolside patio dining on Nov. 26. For reservations, visit kingshighwaydiner.com.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Palm Desert has a special take-home meal open for ordering, Nov. 19-25. Curbside pickup will run 4:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 26, while reservations for dining can be made at ruthschris.com.

Lavender Bistro in La Quinta offers a tradition sit-down on Nov. 26 and to-go Thanksgiving meals. Place your to-go order by Nov. 24 for a three-course meal.

Staying in La Quinta, check out RD RNNR offers dining on its patio from 3-8 p.m. Nov. 26, or you can order the three-course prix fixe for $39 per person.

Get your take home orders in by Nov. 26 at Tropicale Dining & Lounge in Palm Springs. The Thanksgiving 3-Course Special Dinner may be picked up between 4-8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Experience patio dining at Melvyn’s and The Casablance Lounge in Palm Springs has a three-course prix fixe menu for $69 per person.

Pull up a chair for Thanksgiving dinner in a relaxed atmosphere at Bellatrix Restaurant & Wine Bar in Palm Desert. Served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $39 per person.

There is plenty of open space at Jackalope Ranch in Indio with seating from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 26 to savor a four-course menu.

Trio Restaurant in Palm Springs has a prix fixe menu for $49 per person starting at 11 a.m. Nov. 26, and you can also order from the regular menu.

Cuistot in Palm Desert has a special menu to enjoy in-person or you can order pickup and go with traditional turkey or roasted New York sirloin of beef. The four-course menu at the restaurant will be served 1-8 p.m.

• VIDEO: Watch Kimpton The Rowan Palm Springs Executive Chef Dan Grunbeck creates a shrimp appetizer to be served at its Thanksgiving Rooftop dining experience.