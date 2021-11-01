The Side Show

The almighty bird takes center stage at the Thanksgiving dinner table every year and the holiday has even earned the nickname Turkey Day in honor of the fowl-forward main course. But secretly — or maybe not so secretly — everyone knows that when it comes to the perfect plate, side dishes trump turkey every time. If you’ve become bored with the same old stuffing and monotonous mashed potatoes you’ve made every November for decades, we suggest whipping up a new and inspired dish that will forever step up your side game. To get you started, here are three homegrown recipes, each drawn from the diverse backgrounds of Coachella Valley chefs and all of which might have your guests wishing you a happy Side Dish Day.

Coachella Date, Parsnip, and Sage Turkey Dressing



Manfred Bräuer, Executive chef

The Vintage Club, Indian Wells

“I’ve been around the world and wherever I go — and this is my eighth season here — I like to, first and foremost, use what is local and available in the area. I created this recipe after some members asked me to cook for smaller holiday dinners at their homes. It’s my own take on a traditional stuffing with a local twist, using dates we get here in the Coachella Valley.”

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 onions

Handful of fresh sage leaves

4 parsnips

8 ounces local organic pitted medjool dates, soaked in brandy and white wine

1 splash of apple cider

12 ounces brioche bread, cubed

1 large free-range egg

1 teaspoon each of sea salt and black pepper

1/4 cup chopped parsley

4 ounces savory turkey broth (can substitute vegetable or chicken broth)

Zest of 1 lemon

Preheat the oven to 375°F and oil an 8-inch baking dish. Spread the bread cubes on a baking sheet and toast in oven for 5 to 8 minutes to dry them out.

Peel and finely chop the onions. Peel and chop the parsnips into quarter-inch chunks. Heat olive oil in a large non-stick pan over medium heat, and then add the onion and sauté for 5 to 10 minutes, or until softened. Meanwhile, shred the sage and add to the pan along with the parsnips, cider, and a good pinch of sea salt and black pepper.

Place a lid on the pan and leave for 10 minutes to soften the parsnips. Remove the lid, add the diced strained dates and chopped parsley, and then spoon the mixture into a bowl and allow to completely cool.

Add in the egg and finely grate in the lemon zest and add savory turkey broth to the bowl. Using your hands, scrunch it all together until well combined, press into the prepared baking dish, cover with aluminum foil, and bake for 45 minutes. Remove the foil, cook for an additional 15 minutes, and serve.

Serves 12.