Friendsgiving on the Town

The next best thing to Thanksgiving spent with family is a wholesome meal shared among friends — some might argue, the latter is even sweeter. That’s why we love the idea of Friendsgiving: gathering with your favorite people to give thanks after all the family hoopla subsides. With so much home-cooking happening during the holidays, forgo the potluck and make a reservation somewhere special instead.

Birba

Palm Springs

Homemade pizzas and pastas star on the menu at this down-to-earth alfresco destination. The tagliatelle con fiori, with sweet squash blossoms and salty pancetta, is the perfect comfort food pick. For something a bit more passable, order the roasted cauliflower appetizer (tossed with capers, Parmesan, chili flakes, and a squeeze of lemon), the bresaola classica (thin slices of air-cured Italian beef and arugula), and Nonna’s spicy meatballs (made with Berkshire pork and grass-fed beef). Don’t overdo it — you’ll want to save room for lemon olive oil cake for dessert. birbaps.com

Del Rey

Palm Springs

A central fireplace ignites a cozy vibe at Villa Royale’s dimly lit, Spanish-inspired restaurant, Del Rey. With such diverse flavors on the menu, you’ll want to order several dishes to share. Try the datiles rellenos — delectable dates wrapped in crisp bacon and drizzled with a cider glaze — and the pan con setas, a savory flatbread topped with slices of red onion, mushrooms, Manchego cheese, and (optional) prosciutto. delreypalmsprings.com

Le Vallauris

Palm Springs

At this French institution, executive chef Jean Paul Lair focuses on tradition. That’s why you’ll feel right at home on Thanksgiving — even if your home isn’t a historical landmark like La Vallauris. While it may not be what you’d expect to order at a fine Parisian restaurant known for caviar service and favorites like baked duck confit terrine, every November, Lair prepares a highly anticipated spread of roasted turkey, steamed broccoli, mashed potatoes, puréed yams, cranberry sauce, and of course, gravy. “The gravy is what makes the dish so pleasing,” the chef shares. “Everything comes together because of this.” levallauris.com

La Quinta Cliffhouse

La Quinta

A cliffside location with a birds-eye view of the valley and an extensive bar menu make this upscale-casual restaurant a sought-after spot any time of year, but especially during the holidays like Thanksgiving. Grab a table on the patio and order a variety of “small” plates to sate your group — from oysters and prawns to fried burrata, garlicky Saltspring mussels, and a fresh cantaloupe salad with crisped prosciutto. Craving something heartier? The braised short ribs, served with scalloped potatoes and baby carrots, come in a full or half portion. laquintacliffhouse.com