While it’s nice to host a Thanksgiving dinner at home, keeping your kitchen tidy, your guests happy, and your recipes in check can get stressful. Why not enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner out. There are many restaurants in Greater Palm Springs that are preparing a delicious feast for their patrons on this all-you-can-eat holiday.

Ace Hotel & Swim Club

When: Nov 22-26, Thanksgiving Weekend

Where: 701 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. 760-325-9900; acehotel.com/palmsprings

Not down with just one day of Thanksgiving – celebrate the entire turkey weekend at the Ace Hotel. They’re throwing a feast and an extra long weekend of experimental rock, string jazz, French new wave and feel good times, day through night. They’ll be serving Thanksgiving lunch and dinner. Reserve a table Nov. 23, or run the risk of a turkey-less day. Turn the holiday into a mini vacay, and if you’re lucky book one of the few rooms they still have left up for grabs.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

When: 11 a.m. Nov. 23

Where: 71800 Highway 111 The River, Rancho Mirage. 760-776-6685; flemingsteakhouse.com

Enjoy a three-course turkey dinner with all the trimmings inspired by your traditional favorites. For Guests under 12, there is a special Children’s Thanksgiving menu for $20. The full menu will also be available, so guests can enjoy whatever they prefer.

Trio Restaurant

When: Nov. 23

Where: 707 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. 760-864-TRIO; triopalmsprings.com

Trio is serving a traditional Thanksgiving Day feast with three delectable courses for just $49. In addition to the Thanksgiving Day prix-fixe menu, the Trio Favorites menu will also be available all day long.

Le Vellauris Restaurant

When: Nov. 23

Where: 385 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs. 760-325-5059; levallauris.com

The Thanksgiving Day prix-fixe menu is three courses and includes an appetizer, main course, and dessert. The appetizers feature holiday favorites like pumpkin soup and popular dishes like Ahi Tuna tartare and house smoked salmon. Main course dishes include roasted California turkey with all the trimmings or items off their permanent menu like Maine lobster raviolis and roasted duck breast. Dessert is tempting – apple crumble pie, pumpkin creme bulee, trio sorbet, or a chocolate profiterole. $69 per person.

Copley’s

When: November 23

Where: 621 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. 760-327-9555; copleyspalmsprings.com

This three-course Thanksgiving Day feast includes a choice of appetizer, entree, and dessert sampler. Some of the menu highlights include roasted butternut squash soup with cranberry, mango, and pineapple relish and the oven roasted free-range turkey with caramelized onions, sage, and vegetable stuffing, whipped potatoes, candied yams, asparagus, giblet gravy and cranberry sauce. $70 per person.

Melvyn’s

When: Nov. 23

Where: 201 W. Ramon Road, Palm Springs. 760-325-2323; inglesideinn.com

Start with a pumpkin curry soup and then move onto the main course – a free-range turkey breast with sage and pancetta gravy, brioche spinach and sausage stuffing, mashed Yukon gold potatoes, green beans with crispy shallots, and citrus. Dessert is a dream with your choice of spiced pumpkin cheesecake or caramelized apple and pecan pie. $89 per person.

Wally’s Desert Turtle

When: Nov. 23

Where: 71775 Highway 111, Rancho Mirage. 760-568-9321; wallysdesertturtle.com

Wally’s Desert Turtle offers such classic dishes as Diesel Farm turkey with artisan bread, mushroom and turkey foie stuffing, potato puree, braising greens, sweet yams, pan gravy, and cranberry compote. Other entrees to choose from include Salmon Creek pork tenderloin, Maple Leaf Farm duck breast, and Hercules Ranch sliced filet mignon. Wally’s offers vegetarian options too. Finish with a homemade pumpkin pie and whipped cream.

Arnold Palmer’s Restaurant

When: Nov. 23, 2:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: 78164 Avenue 52, La Quinta. 760-771-4653 arnoldpalmersrestaurant.com

Have a farm-to-table Thanksgiving at Arnold Palmer’s with dishes like Coachella date skewers, date & peppered strawberry salad, and a chilled jumbo shrimp cocktail. The main course is a slow roasted free range turkey with choices of white and dark meat and includes homemade stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, sautéed green beans, and homemade gravy. Slow roasted prime rib and Roasted Maine Diver scallops are also entree choices on the menu. $14-$54.95 per person.

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

When: Nov. 23

Where: 84245 Indio Springs Pkwy., Indio. 760-342-5000; fantasyspringsresort.com

The three restaurants inside Fantasy Springs will host three different Thanksgiving Day dinners. The Fresh Grill Buffet will offer a full Thanksgiving buffet for adults ($31.99) and children ($16.99). The all-you-can-eat-buffet features favorites like butternut squash bisque, honey mustard-glazed Virginia ham, and maple roasted turkey breast. The Fantasy Springs signature chocolate fountain will also be flowing.

The Bistro Restaurant will serve a traditional Thanksgiving Day dinner from an a la carte menu. The main event is a roasted Tom turkey, cheddar whipped potatoes and gravy, country-style bronbread stuffing with maple and sausage, asparagus with wild honey hollandaise, sweet potatoes, and cranberry sauce.

The POM restaurant dish out a classic Thanksgiving Day meal just like grandma used to make. They will serve all day from noon to 11 p.m. Dishes start at $7 and the turkey entree with all the fixings is $26.

Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

When: Nov. 23-26

Where: One Tramway Drive, Palm Springs. 760-325-1449; pstramway.com

Through the holiday weekend, the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will operate on a special schedule from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (last tram down will be 9:45 p.m.). On Thanksgiving Day, Ride n’ Dine tickets will be available for purchase beginning at 8 a.m. These tickets include the tram ride plus dinner at Pine Cafe (a cafeteria-style restaurant). The holiday menu includes a mixed greens salad, oven roasted turkey or slow roasted prime rib or vegetarian lasagna, a selection of side dishes, and old-fashioned carrot cake or pumpkin pie. Peaks Restaurants will serving its regular menu along with Thanksgiving holiday favorites. Reservations are recommended: 760-325-4537.

Roy’s Restaurant

When: Nov. 23

Where: 71959 Highway 111, Rancho Mirage. 760-340-9044; roysrestaurant.com/locationsmirage

Roy’s will be offering a three-course dinner which includes a starter (grilled Caesar salad or lobster bisque), an entree (pan roasted teriyaki glazed turkey), and a dessert (maple brown sugar pumpkin tart or chocolate torte. The turkey is accompanied by traditional sides with a twist – Portuguese Sausage Stuffing, Haricot Vert and hazelnuts, sesame carrots, truffle mashed potatoes, and bacon pan gravy. $16.95 to $59 per person.

Spotlight 29 Casino

When: Nov. 23-25

Where: 46200 Harrison Place, Coachella. 760-775-5566; spotlight29.com

Capitata Buffet will be serving an all-inclusive Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The menu includes a carving station with roasted turkey and all of the classic trimmings, including mashed potatoes and gravy, candied yams, creamed spinach, green beans and more. The Thanksgiving buffet will also include such dishes as rosemary crusted prime rib, ham, pork shanks, penne pasta with shrimp and chicken served Oscar style. A succulent seafood station featuring peel-and-eat shrimp, oysters, mussels and snow crab legs will also be available. A unique selection of soups and salads will be served, including shrimp cilantro salad, ambrosia salad, orange butternut squash bisque and more. The buffet will feature a number of Mexican and Asian dishes, as well. The weekend will continue with prizes given away all day Nov. 24 including a $10,000 Black Friday Shopping Spree. On Nov. 25, enjoy the sounds of Michelle Tyler and her Fleetwood Mac cover band.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

When: Nov. 23

Where: 74740 Highway 111, Palm Desert. 760-779-1998; ruthschris.com/restaurant-locations/palm-desert/

They will serve a traditional Thanksgiving Day dinner in three courses. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Children’s menu $12.95. Adults $39.95 per person.

JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa

When: Nov. 23

Where: 74855 Country Club Drive, Palm Desert. 760-341-2211 ; marriott.com/hotels/travel/ctdca-jw-marriott-desert-springs-resort-and-spa/?scid=bb1a189a-fec3-4d19-a255-54ba596febe2

Rockwood Grill welcomes guests to celebrate Thanksgiving Day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. featuring a sage and date stuffed turkey carving station alongside cranberry sauce and gravy, a roasted tarragon mustard and thyme ham, as well as farm fresh produce and homemade pastries. For a festive treat, a seasonal pumpkin spice cheesecake comprised of candied pepita, buttermilk panna, muscavado sable, and brown butter ice cream to finish. $28 for children; $72 per person for adults.

Three Sixty North Bar & Grill

When: Nov. 23

Where: 360 N. Palm Canyon, Palm Springs. 760-327-1773; threesixtynorthbarandgrill.com

Enjoy a three-course Thanksgiving dinner that includes a starter of butternut squash soup or the signature 360 salad. The main course is a traditional roasted turkey dinner with all the fixins or grilled white fish, roasted prime rib, baked ham, or roasted duck l’orange. Dessert is your choice of traditional pumpkin pie or cheesecake with berries. $36 per person.

Indian Wells Resort

When: Nov. 23

Where: 44500 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells. 760-346-4653; indianwellsgolfresort.com

The Indian Wells Resort will host a Thanksgiving Day buffet from noon until 8 p.m. The buffet will feature carving stations of Herb Roasted Tom Turkey, slow roasted prime rib, and pineapple glazed ham. There will be both cold and hot selections from salads, fresh fruit, and smoked salmon to mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, and pacific seabass with toasted caper cream. Children $19.95; adults $44.95.

Cuistot Restaurant

When: Nov. 23

Where: 72595 El Paseo, Palm Desert. 760-340-1000; cuistotrestaurant.com

There’s two options at Cuistot for Thanksgiving – dine in the restaurant for a classic Thanksgiving Day dinner or allow them to make the dinner for you to take home to your family. In addition to the turkey dinner with all the accompaniments, the four-course feast also includes an extra bite – an amuse bouche of Scottish Salmon and celery root salad. There are vegan and vegetarian options on the menu, too. $58.50 per person.

Eight4Nine Restaurant & Lounge

When: Nov. 23

Where: 849 N. Palm Canyon, Palm Springs. 760-325-8490; eight4nine.com

Turn your Thanksgiving “Mod” with Eight4Nine as they serve a tempting four-course Thanksgiving Day dinner featuring classic dishes with a modern twist. Begin with a “first impression” — a house-made ricotta with autumn root and shishito pepper giardiniera. For the second course, choose between Curried Cauliflower Bisque, cab & corn chowder, a simple green salad, pear salad or roasted beets. For the main course try to choose between the traditional roast turkey will all the fixins’, cider-brined duck breast, sourdough-crusted Chilean sea bass, marsala pork tenderloin, or beef tenderloin. Vegetarian options also available. The finale is a dessert choice of Bourbon pumpkin tart, pumpkin spice trifle, Coachella lime pie, sorbet or gelato. $12 to $56 per person.

Tropicale Restaurant

When: Nov. 23

Where: 330 Amado Road, Palm Springs. 760-866-1952; thetropicale.com

The holidays start with a special three-course menu featuring an Italian cavatelli pasta and meatball soup for starters and then diving beak first into an herb-roasted Petaluma Farm organic turkey served with cornbread and sausage stuffing, roasted brussels sprouts, and cranberry-pear chutney. The dessert options include a Pumpkin slab pie with maple whipped cream, Dutch apple pie with roasted almond streusal or a rum raisin gelato. 3:30 p.m.-8 p.m., $65 per person.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

When: Nov. 23

Where: 73505 El Paseo, Palm Desert. 760-341-3560; sullivanssteakhouse.com

All the classic dishes will be included in their Thanksgiving Day feast. Hand-rarved roasted turkey with sweet onion apple-sausage stuffing and gravy and cranberry relish, side dishes of garlic horseradish mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, shaved brussels sprouts, cream style spinach and wild steakhouse mushrooms. There will be delectable desserts of chocolate pecan pie, bananas foster bread pudding and cheesecake with strawberry sauce. Their a la carte menu will also be available. Reservations, 3-11p.m. $39 per guest.

Cafe Des Beaux-Arts

When: Nov. 23

Where: 73640 El Paseo, Palm Desert. 760-346-0669; cafedesbeauxarts.com

Join Cafe Des Beaux-Arts for a three-course Thanksgiving Day dinner with entrees such as braised lamb shank, boiled filet of salmon, and the traditional roasted turkey stuffed with raisins, veal sausage, herbs, cranberry sauce, and mashed potatoes. Dinner will be served from 2-8 p.m. $39.95 per person.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

When: Nov. 23

Where: 74880 Country Club Drive, Palm Desert. 760-340-6865; mortons.com/palmdesert

Reservations begin at 1 p.m. and continue through 8 p.m.

Mastro’s Steakhouse

When: Nov. 23

Where: 73405 El Paseo, Palm Desert. 760-776-6777; mastrosrestaurants.com

Open from 2-9 p.m.

For more Thanksgiving listings, visit our Calendar.