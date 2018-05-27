The first floor of their condo is all living space while their office and both bedrooms are upstairs. Tharp specifically chose furniture for the lower level that looks as if it could be in an office waiting area. “The layout is unconventional as well,” he says. “A small, circular table flanks the living space and can be used as a breakfast table, for small meetings, or connected to the living area for larger meetings.”

Instead of a traditional dining table, there’s a pair of professional restaurant kitchen tables, with counter-height stools, that also serve as a kitchen island. “The table has flexible functions that can be changed at a moment’s notice,” says Tharp. “It can be used for dining, as a drawing layout surface, for larger meetings, or as a industrial work table for building models.” Nearby is an auto body shop tool chest the couple uses to store supplies and rolled-up, archived drawings. “Guests are drawn to it and often want to take it from us!”