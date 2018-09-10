If you think the gay movement began with Stonewall on the east coast, you’ve probably never heard of the Black Cat protest, which took place two years earlier in Los Angeles.

This is just one reason to see A Long Road to Freedom: The Advocate Celebrates 50 Years, a new documentary produced by David Millbern for Here Media and written and directed by Billy Clift. Chronicling a half-century of the fight for equality, as well as the publication that covered it all, the nearly two-hour documentary — which is narrated by Laverne Cox and includes interviews with Gavin Newsom, Cleve Jones, Gloria Allred, Don Lemon, Armistead Maupin, and many more — will make its desert premiere on Sept. 20, opening night of Cinema Diverse: The Palm Springs LGBTQ Film Festival.

Palm Springs Life spoke with Clift and Millbern about The Advocate’s history.

Where did the idea for the film originate?

Clift: It was really the current political climate we’re in. After [the election of] 2016, I was thinking, What can I do? What can I personally do? I believe that one major thing is knowing our history — where people came from, why it happened, what happened, and who did it.

Millbern: It came out of the Black Cat raid and the only media that was there to chronicle the last 50 years. That’s when we said, “Why don’t we hang it on The Advocate’s 50th anniversary?” Not many people realize that the [gay rights] movement really started in a grassroots way right here in Southern California. And we’re really happy that we were able to capture these people who now are in their 80s and 90s, who were there. These stories would have been lost.