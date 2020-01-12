Things to Do This Week, Jan. 13-20

GO: Palm Springs International Film Festival / Jan. 13
Founded in 1990 by then-mayor Sonny Bono as a tourism and cultural initiative, the film festival has grown to attract more than 135,000 attendees and screen more than 200 films annually at locations throughout Palm Springs and Cathedral City. Keep your eyes peeled for celebrities around town. psfilmfest.org
GO: STEVEN FALES, CONFESSIONS OF A MORMAN BOY / THROUGH JAN. 2020
Steven Fales is in the midst of a five-month residency at Hotel Zoso with its “Storytelling Tuesdays” series. The one-man show tells the story of what happened to Fales and his gay brothers and sisters in the Mormon Church at the turn of the millennium. mormonboyexperience.com
groove: “Monday Musicals” with MTU Students / Jan. 13
This 5-week run at Aqua California Bistro features the musical, The Fantasticks starring Broadway’s Sal Misretta and Ben Reece with a cast of alumni from Musical Theatre University in Rancho Mirage. acquaranchomirage.com
GROOVE: Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel / Jan. 13
Jeffrey Siegel is a piano man with the gift of gab — he furnishes his catalog of melodic classics with commentary on the origins and importance of each song and its composer. His latest concert at the McCallum Theatre celebrates the songs of Sergei Rachmaninoff and Claude Debussy, including the latter’s hallowed “Clair de Lune.” mccallumtheatre.com
GROOVE: Derina Harvey Band / Jan. 14
Harvey and her band of merry musicians infuse the folk tradition of soulful storytelling and mournful ballads with rock beats and bluesy vocal growls in their high-energy show at the McCallum Theatre. mccallumtheatre.com
Derina Harvey Band
GO: Palm Springs Legends, Volume V / Jan. 15
Palm Springs’ proximity to Hollywood made the city a go-to destination for midcentury stars. The McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert honors some of the desert’s most iconic frequent flyers with this musical extravaganza, in which tribute artists emulate Elvis Presley, Mary Martin, George Burns, and others with the spirited backing of a 13-piece band. mccallumtheatre.com
TASTE: Palm Desert Farmer’s Market / Jan. 15
The market features farm fresh fruits and vegetables and artisan value-added food products, all sourced from California. Herbs, cheese, pastries, honey, nuts, eggs, olive oil, chocolate, soap, fresh cut flowers, live music and much more. certifiedfarmersmarkets.org
GO: The American Express / Jan. 15–19
This official PGA event (held, naturally, at PGA West in La Quinta) blends the excitement of a professional golf showdown with the energy of a desert music fest. Separate concerts by Stevie Nicks and Luke Bryan follow gameplay on Friday and Saturday. heamexgolf.com
GO: Barb Stegemann, CW3 CONFIDENCE 2020 SUMMIT / JAN. 16
Author and entrepreneur Barb Stegemann delves into money and empowerment at the 2020 Confidence: Women + Wealth + Wellness Summit in Palm Springs. squadup.com
TASTE: Vodka Exploration / Jan. 16
A four-course menu features an evening of vodkas derived from different grains and regains paired again the food at Sullivan’s Steakhouse. RSVP. sullivanssteakhouse.com
GROOVE: The Piano Guys / Jan. 17–18
This quartet’s name is self-explanatory: they’re guys who play piano. What makes them remarkable is their talent for innovating radio hits with classical techniques, as in their blend of David Guetta’s “Titanium” and Gabriel Fauré’s 1887 composition “Pavane.” Hear them live at the McCallum Theatre. mccallumtheatre.com
GROOVE: The Temptations & Four Tops / Jan. 18
Motown is coming to town (specifically, to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio). Both The Temptations and Four Tops occupy spots on Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 greatest artists of all time, with the former coming in at 68 and the latter nabbing number 79. fantasyspringsresort.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY FANTASY SPRINGS RESORT CASINO
The Four Tops
TASTE: Palm Springs Pinot Noir Festival / Jan. 18
The Côte-d’Or’s complex red stars at this wine festival at the Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage. More than 30 pinot noir makers and a number of top local chefs pour and pair at the fest, and there’s also classes to up the expertise of aficionados in attendance. palmspringspinotfest.com
GO: America’s Got Talent Auditions / Jan. 18
The NBC show that thrust virtuosos like Jackie Evancho and Lindsey Sterling into the spotlight offers desert dwellers the chance to stake out their spot as a season 15 competitor with auditions at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon. agtauditions.com
GROOVE: Ray Parker Jr. / Jan. 18
The latest installment in the Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa’s Grooves at the Westin series features Ray Parker Jr., the R&B songwriter who penned one of the 20th century’s catchiest tunes: the Ghostbusters theme song. groovesatthewestin.com
GROOVE: Boyz II Men / Jan. 18
This slick R&B group forged their path to fame in 1989 when they snuck backstage at a concert to give New Edition’s singer Michael Bivins a taste of their talent. Hear the chart-toppers that followed, including the 1992 No. 1 “End of the Road,” at Agua Caliente Spa Resort Casino in Rancho Mirage. aguacalientecasinos.com
groove: Erich Bergen / Jan. 18
Erich Bergen is best known as Blake Moran on the hit CBS television drama, Madam Secretary. He also starred in the Clint Eastwood-directed film, Jersey Boys, reprising his critically acclaimed performance as Bob Gaudio from the original San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas productions. psmuseum.org
GO: 4xFAR Music & Adventure Festival / Jan. 18–19
Land Rover hosts this adrenaline-packed festival at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio. In addition to live shows by award-winning musicians, off-road test drives, and tasty eats, the festival offers attendees the chance to explore outdoor activities like bouldering, mountain biking, and al-fresco mixology. 4xfar.com
GO: Sand Storm Lacrosse Festival / Jan. 18-19
Synapse Sports hosts the 13th annual Sand Storm Lacrosse Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. A record 400+ girls’ and boys’ teams -comprised of middle and high school players from competitive clubs from across North America – will compete on 62 fields in this two day co-ed championship lacrosse event. synapsesports.com
GO: The Peking Acrobats / Jan. 19
These Chinese athletes hold the Guinness world record for — wait for it — tallest human chair stack. See similarly stunning feats in their show at the McCallum Theatre. mccallumtheatre.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY TOM MEINHOLD
The Pekin Acrobats
GROOVE: Itzhak Perlman / Jan. 20
Among Israeli-American violinist Itzhak Perlman’s impressive performances are President Barack Obama’s Inauguration and in the film score for Schindler’s List — plus one this month at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. mccallumtheatre.com
ART EXHIBITIONS
Alexander Girard: A Designer’s Universe / Through March 1
Girard wore many hats in the world of design — buildings, furniture, fabrics, and more all bear his mark. More than 400 objects, plus a replica of one of his celebrated interiors, bring the artist’s unique sense of whimsy to the galleries of the Palm Springs Art Museum. psmuseum.org
Touching History: Stonewall 50 / Through March 29
Fifty years after the uprising at the Stonewall Inn in New York City that kickstarted the fight for LGBTQ rights, the Palm Springs Art Museum presents this beautiful exhibition of photographs and collages exploring the power of queer intimacy and touch. psmuseum.org
Reach for the Sky: Tradition + Inspiration / Through June 7
A striking 30-foot-tall totem pole has greeted visitors to Walter and Leonore Annenberg’s Rancho Mirage estate, Sunnylands, since 1978. Carved by indigenous artist Henry Hunt and later restored by his son Stan and grandson Jason, the totem pole serves as the focal point for a new exhibition featuring work by the Hunts and American sculptor Herb Alpert. sunnylands.org
Gerald Clarke: Falling Rock / Jan. 18–May 31
Palm Springs Art Museum mounts Cahuilla artist Gerald Clarke’s first major solo exhibition, highlighting around 80 works, including branded books and metal signs, that approach modern issues with a dry wit and a singular cultural perspective that refuses to let viewers shy away from America’s fraught history. psmuseum.org
THEATER
Daniel’s Husband / Jan. 10–19
Author Mitchell’s resistance to tying the knot with his partner Daniel has heartbreaking consequences in this nuanced family drama, presented by nonprofit production company Dezart Performs at the Pearl McManus Theater in Palm Springs. dezartperforms.org
Beehive: The ’60s Musical / Jan. 10–26
This revue musical pays R-E-S-P-E-C-T where it’s due: the groovy girls that defined 1960s pop. Book it to the Indio Performing Arts Center for high hair, high notes, and songs by iconic women artists like Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, and Diana Ross. dtworks.org
Camelot / Jan. 17–Feb. 9
The writers of My Fair Lady penned this classic King Arthur musical. Take your own seat at the round table at Palm Canyon Theatre in Palm Springs. palmcanyontheatre.com
Those Musclebound Cowboys From Snake Pit Gulch / Jan. 17–Feb. 9
Desert Rose Playhouse in Rancho Mirage lassoes in audiences with this cheeky, modern take on the American western, in which an east coast detective disguises himself as a woman for an investigation and finds himself fighting crime — and falling in love — in the all-men gold rush town of Snake Pit Gulch. desertroseplayhouse.org
The Play That Goes Wrong / Jan. 21–22
A hapless fictional theater group takes Murphy’s law — “anything that can go wrong will go wrong” — to gut-busting new proportions at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. mccallumtheatre.com