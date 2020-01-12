Things to Do This Week, Jan. 13-20

GO: Palm Springs International Film Festival / Jan. 13

Founded in 1990 by then-mayor Sonny Bono as a tourism and cultural initiative, the film festival has grown to attract more than 135,000 attendees and screen more than 200 films annually at locations throughout Palm Springs and Cathedral City. Keep your eyes peeled for celebrities around town. psfilmfest.org

GO: STEVEN FALES, CONFESSIONS OF A MORMAN BOY / THROUGH JAN. 2020

Steven Fales is in the midst of a five-month residency at Hotel Zoso with its “Storytelling Tuesdays” series. The one-man show tells the story of what happened to Fales and his gay brothers and sisters in the Mormon Church at the turn of the millennium. mormonboyexperience.com

groove: “Monday Musicals” with MTU Students / Jan. 13

This 5-week run at Aqua California Bistro features the musical, The Fantasticks starring Broadway’s Sal Misretta and Ben Reece with a cast of alumni from Musical Theatre University in Rancho Mirage. acquaranchomirage.com

GROOVE: Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel / Jan. 13

Jeffrey Siegel is a piano man with the gift of gab — he furnishes his catalog of melodic classics with commentary on the origins and importance of each song and its composer. His latest concert at the McCallum Theatre celebrates the songs of Sergei Rachmaninoff and Claude Debussy, including the latter’s hallowed “Clair de Lune.” mccallumtheatre.com