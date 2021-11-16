Diva Dresser

Are there costumes or gowns you designed early in your career that you're surprised are still getting attention today?

The funny thing today is you see all these young actresses and want-to-be famous people going to these big events, dressed in literally knock-offs of things that I did for Cher. It's kind of flabbergasting because by the time I finished the whole Sonny and Cher, and Cher this and that, everybody was kind of sick of the look. I was. All of a sudden, they get on the internet, and there are these people who have these clothes copied line for line, bead for bead. I'm still shocked at it myself. Usually, whoever is writing the article will give me credit or they'll find a picture of the first one and put it right next to it. Cher can't quite get over it.

One of your most famous creations is your sketch for Marilyn Monroe's nude dress when she serenaded President Kennedy with a very sultry rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

I worked for Jean Louis [the late costume designer and Palm Springs resident] at the time. We were doing the Marilyn Monroe film [Something’s Got to Give] that was never completed. He came in one morning and said, "I want you to draw this for Marilyn." He didn't tell me what the event was. I didn't even know until a couple weeks after that, that they made the gown, and she was at Madison Square Garden. They sold that dress three or four years ago on auction for $4 million. I never got to meet Marilyn.