The Art of Keeping It Together on Your Wedding Day

The ceremony that stayed outside:

“With 30-plus mph winds, the bride decided to go on with everything outside as planned,” recalls photographer Ashley LaPrade of a wedding at Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage. “Her veil flew off during the walk down the aisle and again during the ceremony. The florists were holding the arch during the entirety of the ceremony to ensure it would not blow over.”

The drag queen who didn’t show:

“[One couple] spent a good chunk of their budget to get an awesome drag queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race, and she never showed up,” shares planner Courtney Tibbets, owner of After the Engagement. “She was going to emcee a portion of the event, roast the couple, and do a dance.” Their coordinator, Thomas Lewis, busted out an already prepped box of feather boas, pink cowboy hats, and costume jewelry. “Like they say,” Lewis says, “the show must go on!”

The guests who forgot the petal cones:

“What happens when your guests forget to toss the petal cones as you take your first steps as husband and wife?” asks Justin Stuller of Artisan Events. “Your wedding planner steps in and shouts, ‘Petals, people!’ May have caught some off guard, but then a burst of petals flew through the air, and the bride could not stop laughing. Gorgeous photo and a perfect moment to capture.”