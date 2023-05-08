The Best Brunches in Greater Palm Springs

Palm Springs

Spencer’s Restaurant: Set in the San Jacinto Mountains, Spencer’s serves Sunday brunch in an elegant atmosphere. A wide selection of Benedicts and sweet and savory offerings ranges from banana-stuffed French toast to a spinach-and-mushroom frittata.

Cathedral City

Don & Sweet Sue’s: This mom-and-pop café makes a mean brunch beloved by Cat City residents. The old-fashioned atmosphere is ideal for indulging on homestyle favorites like chicken-fried steak, egg scrambles, and big fat burgers.

Rancho Mirage

Si Bon: Tucked away in a shopping center, Si Bon specializes in Belgian waffles for brunch. The European bistro offers a lovely patio that’s perfect for sunny weekend mornings with your squad.

Palm Desert

Wilma & Frieda: Named after owner Kelly McFall’s two grandmothers, Wilma & Frieda specializes in comforting brunch bites with a twist. The homegrown gem has been featured on Food Network four times — hungry patrons just keep coming back for more.

Indio

The Café at Shields: Located at a 17-acre date farm, The Café at Shields is the perfect alfresco oasis. The lengthy menu is particularly beloved for its Mexican dishes, but date-crazy customers will be happy to indulge on homegrown options like date pancakes and jalapeño-and-cheese–stuffed dates.

La Quinta

Louise’s Pantry: Diner-style comfort food is the name of the game at Louise’s, a popular place to eat in the desert since it opened as a counter-service lunch establishment in 1946. Today, the diner is a go-to for pancakes, Benedicts, and burgers.

Yes Please Café: This eatery in Old Town La Quinta brags about the buttermilk biscuits and scones that they make every morning. The bright and cheery atmosphere will also get your day started right.

Coachella

Café 54: Hailed as Coachella’s best-kept secret, Café 54 at Augustine Casino entices brunchgoers with its hefty chorizo-and-egg burritos and dulce du leche waffles. Linger afterward to try your luck on the slots.