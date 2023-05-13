The Best Burger in Greater Palm Springs

Readers voted for their favorite businesses in more than 20 categories for our 2022 Best of the Best competition. These are their preferred spots to grab a burger.

Marissa Kozma Best Of, Restaurants

Eureka! offers tasty burgers and craft drinks in Indian Wells. 
PHOTO BY DANIELA STALLINGER

Palm Springs

Tyler’s Burgers: From sliders with cheese to a Somersized option (sans bun and named after local luminary Suzanne Somers), Tyler’s has been a staple in California since 1996. Founder Diana Diamico found inspiration for her menu in the famous beef patties served on the Venice boardwalk.

Cathedral City

Tony’s Burgers: This spot serves burgers that are so big, you’re not quite sure where to start with the first bite. Try the La Vida Loca, which comes with a spicy green-chile kick, or the Chili Nacho Libre, served open-face and dripping with melted cheese.

Rancho Mirage

In-N-Out Burger: Hand-cut fries and double-doubles are staples at this burger chain. Don’t forget to order a shake and an item from the not-so-secret menu.

Palm Desert

Grill-A-Burger: With kitschy island décor and more than 50 burgers to choose from, Grill-A-Burger is a joint locals crave. Featured on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, the restaurant is praised by Guy Fieri himself, so you know it’s tasty.

Indian Wells

Eureka!: Unique condiments like fig marmalade and bacon-infused jalapeño jam enhance gourmet patties with just the right amount of grease. Don’t overlook the craft cocktail menu — they’re known for small-batch whiskies.

Indio

In-N-Out Burger: Order your burger animal-style to get it slathered in grilled onions and secret sauce. A California classic, this burger joint has a cultlike following for good reason.

La Quinta

RD RNNR: Locals love RD RNNR for its hearty menu of cheeseburgers topped with fresh ingredients. From angus to Beyond Meat patties, this restaurant will satisfy your all-American craving.

Coachella

The Burger Spot: Hours are posted weekly on Instagram for this ongoing pop-up, where customers recommend the bacon burger, made with a classic beef patty and topped with spicy mayo. Slide into their DMs to preorder.