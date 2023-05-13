The Best Burger in Greater Palm Springs

Palm Springs

Tyler’s Burgers: From sliders with cheese to a Somersized option (sans bun and named after local luminary Suzanne Somers), Tyler’s has been a staple in California since 1996. Founder Diana Diamico found inspiration for her menu in the famous beef patties served on the Venice boardwalk.

Cathedral City

Tony’s Burgers: This spot serves burgers that are so big, you’re not quite sure where to start with the first bite. Try the La Vida Loca, which comes with a spicy green-chile kick, or the Chili Nacho Libre, served open-face and dripping with melted cheese.

Rancho Mirage

In-N-Out Burger: Hand-cut fries and double-doubles are staples at this burger chain. Don’t forget to order a shake and an item from the not-so-secret menu.

Palm Desert

Grill-A-Burger: With kitschy island décor and more than 50 burgers to choose from, Grill-A-Burger is a joint locals crave. Featured on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, the restaurant is praised by Guy Fieri himself, so you know it’s tasty.

Indian Wells

Eureka!: Unique condiments like fig marmalade and bacon-infused jalapeño jam enhance gourmet patties with just the right amount of grease. Don’t overlook the craft cocktail menu — they’re known for small-batch whiskies.

Indio

In-N-Out Burger: Order your burger animal-style to get it slathered in grilled onions and secret sauce. A California classic, this burger joint has a cultlike following for good reason.

La Quinta

RD RNNR: Locals love RD RNNR for its hearty menu of cheeseburgers topped with fresh ingredients. From angus to Beyond Meat patties, this restaurant will satisfy your all-American craving.

Coachella

The Burger Spot: Hours are posted weekly on Instagram for this ongoing pop-up, where customers recommend the bacon burger, made with a classic beef patty and topped with spicy mayo. Slide into their DMs to preorder.