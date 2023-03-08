The Best Happy Hour Spots in Greater Palm Springs

Palm Springs

The Tropicale: Pizza and small plates — such as sloppy joe sliders, calamari with spicy chili sauce, and edamame — are filling happy hour fare you won’t find at your average American restaurant. The deals are offered daily, 4 to 7 p.m.

Cathedral City

The Roost Lounge: Personal pizzas, pasta, and $5 well drinks entice patrons to hang at this lively lounge known for live entertainment, including karaoke every Tuesday.

Rancho Mirage

Waters Café: Bacon-wrapped jalapeño poppers, pepperoni flatbread, and heart of romaine Caesar salad complement $4 imported drafts and house wine and $8 craft cocktails at this eatery at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.

Palm Desert

Stuft Pizza Bar & Grill: Stuft doesn’t skimp when it comes to sating hungry customers. Happy hour here offers something for everyone. From $5 pints to $6 sangria, the drinks menu deserves your attention, and flatbreads, fish and chips, and French fries feed the entire table.

La Quinta

Stuft Pizza Bar & Grill: Stuft’s flagship desert location in Old Town La Quinta has the same booze for your buck and a breezy patio that can accommodate groups. Every day from 3 to 6 p.m., customers can enjoy small plates and a discount on more than 30 pizza combinations.

Coachella

Coachella Bar: At this cozy bar in downtown Coachella, order a Mexicali-style hot dog wrapped in bacon and wash it down with a reasonably priced margarita or chavela.

Desert Hot Springs

Las Palmas Mexican Cuisine: It’s only $3.95 for a lime margarita during happy hour, Saturday through Monday, at this vibrant Mexican restaurant known for its daily specials. Those on the lookout for cheap libations will be happy to find this hidden gem.