The Best Modern Fashion in Greater Palm Springs

Palm Springs

Trina Turk: Bold and bright ensembles at Trina Turk capture the creative spirit of California. From stylish silk sleepwear to cocktail dresses in bursts of orange, magenta, and teal, this brand fêtes the modern fashionista.

Rancho Mirage

Rancho Relaxo: Colorful T-shirts emblazoned with the Rancho Relaxo roadrunner logo sell like hotcakes at this chic, locally owned gift and apparel boutique, where you’ll also find cozy desert-inspired leisurewear fit for chilly evenings and hot summer afternoons.

Palm Desert (TIE)

Saks Fifth Avenue: From sleek leather handbags by Givenchy to slingback Fendi pumps, Saks Fifth Avenue stocks the latest pieces from the world’s preeminent designers.

Trina Turk: Retro-inspired touches, summery florals, and breathable terry bring a splash more fun to spring fashions by Trina Turk. Visit her second location at The Shops on El Paseo.

La Quinta (TIE)

Elizabeth & Prince: Need a new dress for dinner? Outfit your entire getaway at this locally owned apparel and accessories boutique. Inspired by the Nolita shopping district in New York and the desert’s resort experience, it beckons the modern traveler looking to refresh their wardrobe with casual-luxe designs.

Alexandrite Active & Golf Wear: Activewear doesn’t have to be boring. At Alexandrite, women’s leggings, skorts, joggers, and tanks come in an assortment of colors and patterns, while men’s polos, golf shoes, and shorts bring style to the on-course action.