The Best of Saks Fifth Avenue Show Ends Fashion Week El Paseo With Flair

Spring and summer trends from Saks Fifth Avenue bounded to life beneath an amethyst-colored ceiling on the final night of Fashion Week El Paseo 2023. And what a resounding finish it was!

Fresh and flirty, glittery and glam, tailored and trim, and so much more — the latest looks from a variety of renowned designer labels were well-represented in the 70-plus ensembles that sashayed down the runway. There were compelling offerings from relative newcomers such as Cinq à Sept, Veronica Beard, and Staud — brands that very capably held their own alongside such seasoned fashion houses as Oscar de la Renta, Givenchy, Brunello Cucinelli, Dolce & Gabbana, and Akris.