The Best Pizza in Greater Palm Springs

Readers voted for their favorite businesses in more than 20 categories for our 2022 Best of the Best competition. These are their preferred spots to grab a slice.

Marissa Kozma Best Of, Restaurants

Stuft Pizza was among our readers' favorites. 
PHOTO BY NATE ABBOTT

Palm Springs

Bill’s Pizza: Popular for its homemade sourdough crust, Bill’s serves a variety of specialty pies (and offers a build-your-own option) with toppings including homemade meatball crumbles, caramelized onions, and some of the tastiest ricotta outside of Sicily.

Cathedral City

Upper Crust Pizza: This pizzeria serves extra-large pies that can feed the whole gang. Make it gluten-free with cauliflower crust and choose between thick and thin — the options are endless.

Rancho Mirage

Pieology: People love Pieology’s create-your-own pizza, and for good reason. With four crusts, more than 40 sauces and toppings, and vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, cholesterol-free, and low-carb options, this pizza joint caters to everyone’s palate. 

Palm Desert

Stuft Pizza Bar & Grill: Guests leave well-fed after dining at Stuft, which has been serving California customers since 1976. The two locations in the Coachella Valley are family-run by the chain’s founders and remain dedicated to making delicious pies.

La Quinta

Stuft Pizza Bar & Grill: Stuft’s La Quinta location is just as popular with locals, serving California-inspired pizzas like date-and-bacon flatbread and the Napa Valley pie, with bacon, apples, brie, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and a mango drizzle.

Coachella

Café 54: Café 54 at Augustine Casino is a favorite in Coachella for its meat-loaded pies, with traditional fixings like pepperoni and locally charged options including carne asada, queso fresco, tomatillo sauce, and jalapeño.