The Best Pizza in Greater Palm Springs

Palm Springs

Bill’s Pizza: Popular for its homemade sourdough crust, Bill’s serves a variety of specialty pies (and offers a build-your-own option) with toppings including homemade meatball crumbles, caramelized onions, and some of the tastiest ricotta outside of Sicily.

Cathedral City

Upper Crust Pizza: This pizzeria serves extra-large pies that can feed the whole gang. Make it gluten-free with cauliflower crust and choose between thick and thin — the options are endless.

Rancho Mirage

Pieology: People love Pieology’s create-your-own pizza, and for good reason. With four crusts, more than 40 sauces and toppings, and vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, cholesterol-free, and low-carb options, this pizza joint caters to everyone’s palate.

Palm Desert

Stuft Pizza Bar & Grill: Guests leave well-fed after dining at Stuft, which has been serving California customers since 1976. The two locations in the Coachella Valley are family-run by the chain’s founders and remain dedicated to making delicious pies.

La Quinta

Stuft Pizza Bar & Grill: Stuft’s La Quinta location is just as popular with locals, serving California-inspired pizzas like date-and-bacon flatbread and the Napa Valley pie, with bacon, apples, brie, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and a mango drizzle.

Coachella

Café 54: Café 54 at Augustine Casino is a favorite in Coachella for its meat-loaded pies, with traditional fixings like pepperoni and locally charged options including carne asada, queso fresco, tomatillo sauce, and jalapeño.