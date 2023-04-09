The Best Places to Buy Gifts & Souvenirs in Greater Palm Springs

Palm Springs

Destination PSP: Find midcentury-inspired apparel, pool towels, dishware, décor, and more originally designed merch in the signature Palm Springs style.

Rancho Mirage

Rancho Relaxo: From roadrunner-emblazoned T-shirts to designer sunglasseses and artisan-made vases, Rancho Relaxo sells curated objects and apparel inspired by our desert surrounds. Storeowner Stella Adena promises that her finds will please shoppers of all price brackets.

Palm Desert

Between the Sheets: Since 1986, buyers at Between the Sheets have traveled the world to bring the best in luxury linens back to Southern California. The regional chain boasts the finest-grade Egyptian cotton and high-end home décor, as well as fun hostess gifts. Kitschy towel, anyone?

Indio

Shields Date Garden: The Coachella Valley has loved this 17-acre date farm since the original owners opened it circa 1924. The gift shop and market, filled with date products and date-themed merch, is a great place to pick a souvenir to remember your visit.

La Quinta (tie)

Lulu’s La Quinta: Originally a shop focused on home goods, Lulu’s has since become a haven for those in search of fabulous handbags, accessories, dresses, and other apparel. Shoppers are always amazed by what they find in this charming boutique.

Old Town Olive: Only the highest quality ingredients are used in every bottle at Old Town Olive, La Quinta’s favorite shop selling balsamic vinegars and oils from around the world. Enjoy a few samples as you select the perfect souvenir for your foodie friend — or yourself.