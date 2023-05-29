The Best Places to Eat & Drink in Greater Palm Springs This Summer

Whether you’re after a loaded sandwich, a leafy salad, a fabulous brunch, or an upscale meal for a special occasion, you’ll find what you’re looking for right here in Greater Palm Springs. Here’s where to take a bite out of the local culture this summer.

As seen on TV.

If you love Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, try some of the local delicacies that have been featured on the show. Sherman’s Deli & Bakery is an authentic Jewish deli with locations in Palm Desert and Palm Springs, where Guy Fieri tried turkey pastrami and latkes. At Chúla Artisan Eatery in La Quinta, he tried the owner’s family recipe for chilaquiles and a green chile Monte Cristo. Pablo’s Tacos & Beer in Indio earned the show’s stamp of approval for its tacos and Mexican street food, and Grill-a-Burger in Palm Desert was hailed for its Devil’s Revenge burger (with habanero-pepper relish and fried serrano chiles) and the cabbage-topped turkey Buddha Burger.