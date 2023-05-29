The Best Places to Eat & Drink in Greater Palm Springs This Summer

Sherman’s Deli & Bakery.
PHOTO BY BRANDON HARMAN
Whether you’re after a loaded sandwich, a leafy salad, a fabulous brunch, or an upscale meal for a special occasion, you’ll find what you’re looking for right here in Greater Palm Springs. Here’s where to take a bite out of the local culture this summer.
As seen on TV.
If you love Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, try some of the local delicacies that have been featured on the show. Sherman’s Deli & Bakery is an authentic Jewish deli with locations in Palm Desert and Palm Springs, where Guy Fieri tried turkey pastrami and latkes. At Chúla Artisan Eatery in La Quinta, he tried the owner’s family recipe for chilaquiles and a green chile Monte Cristo. Pablo’s Tacos & Beer in Indio earned the show’s stamp of approval for its tacos and Mexican street food, and Grill-a-Burger in Palm Desert was hailed for its Devil’s Revenge burger (with habanero-pepper relish and fried serrano chiles) and the cabbage-topped turkey Buddha Burger.
Beautiful Day.
PHOTO COURTESY BEAUTIFUL DAY
Vegetarian and vegan.
If you’re on a plant-based diet, you’re in luck. Nature’s Health Food & Café in Palm Springs is a long-standing favorite, offering a fully vegan menu. Chef Tanya’s Kitchen in Palm Springs and Palm Desert will turn carnivores into plant lovers with diverse meat-alternative offerings, including a pastrami-style sandwich. Stop by Chef Tanya’s Kreamery, located next door to the Palm Desert location, for vegan ice cream. Delicious food and healthy choices come together in La Quinta at Beautiful Day, the latest concept from chef Justin Jenkins. Wildest in Palm Desert and Palm Greens Café and Lulu California Bistro in Palm Springs devote generous portions of their menus to veggie selections.
Spencer’s Restaurant.
PHOTO BY BRANDON HARMAN
For special occasions.
Celebrate your special occasion in a special place. Le Vallauris Restaurant in Palm Springs serves elegant French cuisine in a beautiful garden setting with an extensive wine list. Spencer’s Restaurant, tucked at the base of the San Jacinto Mountains, offers a fine-dining experience featuring classic American cuisine; the large patio is climate-controlled. Workshop Kitchen + Bar in Uptown Palm Springs features a sleek, modern ambiance that earned a James Beard Award and pairs it with creative, farm-to-table dishes. Mastro’s Steakhouse, located on El Paseo in Palm Desert, is perfect for a sophisticated and indulgent dinner of prime steaks or fresh seafood; there’s live music nightly in the buzzy lounge. For a spectacular setting, head to La Quinta Cliffhouse, where you can enjoy cocktails and California cuisine perched atop a cliff while taking in stunning mountain scenery.
Coffee with a twist.
For a summery spin on your caffeine fix, visit Café La Jefa in Palm Springs for a Mexican-style café de olla or nearby Ernest Coffee for a citrus-infused latte made with lemon bitters. At Sixth Street Coffee in Coachella, you can sample a cold brew lemonade, lavender rose latte, or horchata latte. If you like cuddles with your coffee, head to Frisky Business Cat Café in Palm Springs, where a menu of gourmet drinks pairs with adoptable kitties.
Treat yourself to brunch.
Indulge in a leisurely brunch at one of Greater Palm Springs’ popular cafés and restaurants. In the heart of downtown Palm Springs, French Miso Café is known for its French and Japanese cuisine, including brunch classics like eggs Benedict and Japanese specialties like a bento box. Nearby, Farm is a French-inspired local favorite where diners enjoy farm-to-table dishes made with locally sourced ingredients in a stunningly cozy setting. Wilma & Frieda, located in Palm Desert and Palm Springs, is always a good choice for brunch; the menu is all about comfort food with a twist, like the Chicken & Waffle Benny or the homemade “pop tarts.” Azure Palm Café in Desert Hot Springs prepares fresh options, including a Green Goddess Salad and Keto Quiche. For a truly luxurious bite, check out Norma’s at Parker Palm Springs for decadent dishes like the Zillion Dollar Lobster Frittata with caviar. J’s Deli in Palm Desert serves breakfast all day, from cheese blintzes to lox with latkes.
Farm.
PHOTO COURTESY VISIT GREATER PALM SPRINGS
Small plates, big flavor.
Sample a variety of flavors with easy-to-share plates. Trio Restaurant in Palm Springs marries its contemporary and casual atmosphere with small plates meant for passing, including a selection of vegetarian and gluten-free options. Catalan Mediterranean Cuisine in Rancho Mirage serves delicious Spanish-style tapas, including house-marinated Spanish olives, grilled bread with roasted bone marrow, and the signature paella, made with seafood, chicken, and chorizo.
Morgan's in the Desert.
COURTESY LA QUINTA RESORT & CLUB
Regional eats.
Seek out local favorites to take in the full flavor of Greater Palm Springs. The colorful, lively El Jefe Desert Cantina at Saguaro Palm Springs serves Mexican street food such as cochinita pork and chicken tinga tacos and regional desserts like date bread pudding. In Rancho Mirage, Las Casuelas Nuevas serves traditional Mexican fare in a festive setting, and Coachella Bar in downtown Coachella draws locals for chavelas and Mexicali-style hot dogs wrapped in bacon. Excelling in fresh SoCal cuisine, Palm Desert’s Cork Tree uses locally sourced ingredients, and La Quinta’s Morgan’s in the desert promises contemporary-leaning favorites such as fig salad and soups made with local bounty.
Smokin' Burgers & Lounge.
PHOTO BY MOLLIE KIMBERLING
Made for meat lovers.
If it’s protein you crave, these restaurants have mastered the art of grilling and glazing. Smokin’ Burgers & Lounge in Palm Springs serves 100 percent, never-frozen Angus beef patties with a variety of toppings, while Bubba’s Bones & Brews in Cathedral City specializes in pulled pork sandwiches slathered in sweet barbecue sauce. Sullivan’s Steakhouse in Palm Desert sets a swanky mood for entrées such as rack of lamb and dry-aged, long-bone ribeye. For a hibachi show, dine at Kobe Japanese Steakhouse in Rancho Mirage. (They serve A5 Japanese wagyu.)
Sample the best of Greater Palm Springs.
Need help deciding what to try? Download the free Summer Eats Pass from Visit Greater Palm Springs to check in at participating eateries around the valley and become eligible to win $50 dining gift cards. Winners will be drawn weekly from June 13 to Sept. 4.
The Colony Club.
COURTESY THE COLONY PALMS HOTEL AND BUNGALOWS
Poolside dining.
What’s better than dining alfresco? Dining poolside! Sol y Sombra at The Paloma Resort in Cathedral City features Mediterranean-inspired cuisine served alongside sunbathers and stunning mountain views. The Colony Club at The Colony Palms Hotel and Bungalows in Palm Springs prepares an array of fresh and vibrant dishes along with classic cocktails. Meanwhile, Roly China Fusion offers poolside dim sum and Asian-inspired classics at Del Marcos Hotel in Palm Springs. At the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs, a funky and relaxed vibe is always on order; you can take a table by the pool to scope out the crowds over handcrafted cocktails and fresh eats from the hotel’s Amigo Room bar and King’s Highway diner. For a colorful and wonderfully chic experience, head to The Pink Cabana at the Sands Hotel & Spa in Indian Wells to enjoy French-Moroccan cuisine and drinks in a gorgeous setting.
Liz Ostoich.
PHOTO BY AARON JAY YOUNG
A DAY WITH LIZ
Restaurateur Liz Ostoich is known for offering fresh, gourmet eats and fabulous cocktails at her four Palm Springs hot spots: Farm, The Front Porch at Farm, Tac/Quila, and Clandestino.
MORNING:
After waking up at Korakia and enjoying a gourmet coffee on the patio with a view of the mountain, bike to Zin American Bistro, Grand Central, or Wilma & Frieda. Nothing starts the day like a colorful mimosa and eggs Benedict.
NOON:
Palm Springs Art Museum is a desert treasure. Its rotating exhibits honor modernists, California plein air, and local contemporary artists such as Phillip K. Smith III. Follow your museum visit with a modernism tour with Michael Stern of The Modern Tour and a treat at Great Shakes. Salted caramel is my favorite!
NIGHT:
After a well-deserved nap, enjoy walking downtown Palm Springs to scope out the many art and architecture installations and grab dinner at the trending Bar Cecil. I recommend it for the lively conversation and engaging staff.
ASK AN EXPERT
Is produce really less flavorful and nutritious than it used to be? Why?
So many of the farming operations have gone under a corporate structure. There’s a [saying] in agriculture: “For a tree or plant to produce its highest quality, the farmer’s shadow has to fall on the plant.” The only way that happens is the farmer has to be there. If there’s no shadow, there’s no quality. … I remember [saying], “I do not like dates.” Then, I changed my phraseology. I said, “You know, it’s not that I don’t like dates. I don’t like lousy dates.” I learned how to make them taste even better. I used my agricultural knowledge. There are many things you can do to get quality fruit, to nourish the tree. Our goal is to get our dates into the hands of as many people as possible. Because if you like dates, once you taste one of our dates, you tend to like them more.
— Sam Cobb, farmer and owner, Sam Cobb Farms in Desert Hot Springs
Gabino’s Creperie.
PHOTO COURTESY GABINO'S CREPERIE
Summer salads and sandwiches.
If you want a quick and healthful lunch, place an order at one of these eateries. On the Mark Palm Springs, a gourmet market and deli, stocks an array of artisan cheeses, pâtes, and other picnic items and also makes sandwiches to order. Down the street, Gabino’s Creperie serves salads and savory crêpes from a walk-up window, while Townie Bagels tops their water-boiled bagels with lox and other sandwich fixings. In Indio, sandwich-focused TKB Bakery & Deli was named by Yelp as the No. 1 restaurant in America in 2018, beating out even Michelin-starred destinations.
Swanky speakeasies.
Looking for libations somewhere off the beaten path? Greater Palm Springs is home to a few speakeasies and underground bars. The aviation-themed PS Air Bar inside the wine and liquor store Bouschet in Palm Springs features bartenders dressed as flight attendants, airplane seats for lounging, and flight-themed cocktails. Nearby Truss & Twine presents a modern, industrial-style spot with desert-inspired bites and imaginative sips, and Tailor Shop uses bitters, florals, and fresh ingredients to create contemporary drinks. At Parker Palm Springs, Counter Reformation wine bar offers a global menu, and Seymour’s, tucked behind a curtain in Mr. Lyons Steakhouse, sets a moody scene for its inventive concoctions.
The Penney & Parlour.
COURTESY THE PENNEY & PARLOUR.
Trendy bars and lounges.
Order a creative cocktail inspired by recipes from the 1940s, ’50s, and ’60s at GiGi’s Palm Springs, a Tulum-meets-Beverly-Hills restaurant at the base of the San Jacinto Mountains. The Penney & Parlour at Desert Island Country Club in Rancho Mirage features a library of rare spirits and a light-bites menu to enjoy while listening to a live pianist. For summer spritzes and craft cocktails, Little Bar in Palm Desert is another lively spot. (Try the key lime pie martini!) If whiskey is your jam, look no further than Blackbook, which stocks more than 450 bottles alongside beer, seltzers, and hard kombucha. Open late on El Paseo in Palm Desert, the elevated Libation Room lounge attracts an interesting mix of locals.
La Quinta Brewing Co.
COURTESY LA QUINTA BREWING CO.
Drink local.
With three locations in Greater Palm Springs, La Quinta Brewing Co. serves a variety of award-winning beers. Coachella Valley Brewing Co. in Thousand Palms uses locally sourced ingredients for their brews, and Taproom 29 at Coachella’s Spotlight 29 Casino serves theirs at precisely 29 degrees. In Palm Desert, Desert Beer Company pairs a laid-back atmosphere with rotating taps. For a side of barbecue with your beer, head to Babe’s Bar-B-Que & Brewery in Rancho Mirage. If tacos are more your style, choose Luchador Brewing Company in Cathedral City. And if you’re more of a vodka or bourbon-whiskey person, pick up a locally distilled bottle of Racquet Club Spirits, available at stores around the valley.
Delicias Mexican Cuisine.
PHOTO BY MOLLIE KIMBERLING
Mad about margaritas.
In the desert, margaritas are perfect after a warm, sunny day by the pool. Bar Chingona in Palm Springs offers three options: classic, watermelon, and diabla with habanero syrup. Sample more than one flavor with a tasting flight at Tac/Quila in Palm Springs (spicy cucumber, watermelon tamarind, pineapple passion fruit, and hibiscus pineapple) or Delicias Mexican Cuisine in Desert Hot Springs (prickly pear, watermelon, passion fruit, and pineapple guajillo). Azúcar at La Serena Villas in Palm Springs makes a mean blood orange margarita with tangy fruit purée and tequila reposado. And remember the lime margaritas. Those in the know head to Las Palmas Mexican Cuisine in Desert Hot Springs for the $4.95 weekend special.