The Best Vegetarian/Vegan Food in Greater Palm Springs

Palm Springs

Chef Tanya’s Kitchen

Chef Tanya Petrovna spent her college days cooking seitan and tempeh, later opening her first vegetarian restaurant in Palm Springs and ignoring friends’ advice to add chicken to the menu in order to “make it.” Today, her salads, sandwiches, and powerburgers are major crowd-pleasers.

Palm Desert

Chef Tanya’s Kitchen

The locally owned eatery’s second location, in Palm Desert, retains its popularity among clientele of all dietary preferences. Go for the vegetarian bánh mì with seared garlic-chili tofu or the BLTA featuring smoky tofu bacon. Add a side of chili “crack cheese” fries, and you’ll never crave beef again.

Indian Wells

Citrus & Palm

Dine alfresco amid mature olive trees at Citrus & Palm, located at Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa, and indulge on entrées with a healthy serving of vegetables. Non-meat-eaters will enjoy Moroccan couscous with a medley of sautéed legumes and truffle mac and cheese.

Indio

Heirloom Craft Kitchen

Scratch-made fare is this restaurant’s forte, so hungry customers looking for gluten-free, vegan, or vegetarian items will be absolutely thrilled to see an “Impossible menu” offering hearty dishes made with Impossible meat, a vegan menu with animal-friendly alternatives, and many gluten-free and vegan pastries baked in-house.

La Quinta

RD RNNR

This local watering hole offers something for everyone, including vegetarians, who can warm up with spinach-and-artichoke dip and enjoy deliciously filling options like a Beyond Meat burger on brioche or veggie-loaded pasta.

Yes Please Café & Dessert Shop

This airy café attracts all brunchgoers, even those with a variety of dietary restrictions. Order a mimosa or two before devouring a generously stuffed summer avocado wrap, French toast brûlée, or an açai power bowl to fuel your day.

Desert Hot Springs

Azure Palm Café

Fresh SoCal fare enhances a day of relaxation at Azure Palm Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa Oasis. On the grounds, Azure Palm Café serves green juice, flatbreads, salads, bowls, and other items on the lighter side for breakfast and lunch. Vegetarians and vegans, rejoice.