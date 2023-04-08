The Best Vegetarian/Vegan Food in Greater Palm Springs

Azure Palm Cafe's juices, salads and flatbreads are among the best in Desert Hot Springs.
PHOTO BY BRANDON HARMAN
Palm Springs
Chef Tanya’s Kitchen
Chef Tanya Petrovna spent her college days cooking seitan and tempeh, later opening her first vegetarian restaurant in Palm Springs and ignoring friends’ advice to add chicken to the menu in order to “make it.” Today, her salads, sandwiches, and powerburgers are major crowd-pleasers.
Palm Desert
Chef Tanya’s Kitchen
The locally owned eatery’s second location, in Palm Desert, retains its popularity among clientele of all dietary preferences. Go for the vegetarian bánh mì with seared garlic-chili tofu or the BLTA featuring smoky tofu bacon. Add a side of chili “crack cheese” fries, and you’ll never crave beef again.
Indian Wells
Citrus & Palm
Dine alfresco amid mature olive trees at Citrus & Palm, located at Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa, and indulge on entrées with a healthy serving of vegetables. Non-meat-eaters will enjoy Moroccan couscous with a medley of sautéed legumes and truffle mac and cheese.
Indio
Heirloom Craft Kitchen
Scratch-made fare is this restaurant’s forte, so hungry customers looking for gluten-free, vegan, or vegetarian items will be absolutely thrilled to see an “Impossible menu” offering hearty dishes made with Impossible meat, a vegan menu with animal-friendly alternatives, and many gluten-free and vegan pastries baked in-house.
La Quinta
RD RNNR
This local watering hole offers something for everyone, including vegetarians, who can warm up with spinach-and-artichoke dip and enjoy deliciously filling options like a Beyond Meat burger on brioche or veggie-loaded pasta.
Yes Please Café & Dessert Shop
This airy café attracts all brunchgoers, even those with a variety of dietary restrictions. Order a mimosa or two before devouring a generously stuffed summer avocado wrap, French toast brûlée, or an açai power bowl to fuel your day.
Desert Hot Springs
Azure Palm Café
Fresh SoCal fare enhances a day of relaxation at Azure Palm Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa Oasis. On the grounds, Azure Palm Café serves green juice, flatbreads, salads, bowls, and other items on the lighter side for breakfast and lunch. Vegetarians and vegans, rejoice.
