The Big Hearts for Little Hearts Desert Guild in support of Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital hosted their Annual Membership Tea at Tamarisk Country Club on Monday, Nov. 12. Andrea Rosenblatt, Joan Woehrmann, and Josh Zahid coordinated the gourmet tea, inspiring everyone to join the Desert Guild as annual members. Ashley and Aiden Dunphy, Coachella Valley residents, shared their heartfelt journey at Children’s Hospital and thanked the facility for its compassionate care.

To date, the Desert Guild has raised more than $7.5 million dollars to serve the children of the Coachella Valley at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital and the Indio Outpatient Pavilion. The Guild has nine fundraising events and four patient diversionary events each season to support the Children’s Hospital.

To become a guild member, register online at lluch/dgm or contact Josh Zahid at jnzahid@llu.edu or call or text 909-226-1085.