The Coachella Valley Water District Created the Desert as We Know It

By the 1930s, efforts to build a canal intensified. In 1934, CVWD executed a contract with the United States Bureau of Reclamation to participate in the Boulder Canyon Project, which included the construction of Boulder Dam (now Hoover Dam), the All-American Canal, and the Coachella Branch of the All-American.

Progress was uncertain, with canal construction halted during World War II, but Colorado River water began flowing onto farmland via the Coachella Canal in 1949. Today, more than 65,000 acres of farmland produce crop values in excess of $575 million.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the Coachella Valley

“Without the canal, the Coachella Valley wouldn’t be what it is today,” said CVWD Board President John Powell Jr. “Dropping groundwater levels would have hurt agriculture and would have prevented the area from becoming a world-class tourist and resort destination.”